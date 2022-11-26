Take the party with you with this Bose Portable Smart Speaker reduced for Cyber Monday

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal cuts $50 off of the popular Bose Portable Home Speaker with Alexa integration.

Portable speakers have advanced a lot in recent years, but Bose remains a company that’s efforts always warrant a second look – and that’s no different with the Bose Portable Home Speaker.

This Alexa-enabled speaker has plenty of battery life, is durable enough to be thrown in a bag, and offers some great audio, too.

Better yet, you can find it for $50 off of the MSRP at Amazon as part of the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, bringing it down to just $349.99.

This Bose speaker brings the noise home or away

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker (opens in new tab) may sound like an oxymoron since smart speakers tend to be stationary, but it’s great whether you’re relaxing at home or taking it to a friend’s house or outdoor gathering.

That’s because while at home, it can offer Alexa smart speaker functionality so you can queue your next track, album, or playlist up using your voice. When you’re away from the house, it can be carried with its attached handle, and there’s an impressive 12 hour battery life.

It also offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can play your music through it however you please, even when there’s no network. The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is durable, too, with IPX4 water resistant rating and a rugged construction to help protect against drops and knocks.

For more on wireless speakers, be sure to check out our roundup of the best wireless speakers you can buy in 2022, and the best Bluetooth speakers .