Ted Lasso leads 54 Emmy Award nominations haul for Apple

Apple has received 54 Emmy Award nominations across 13 Apple TV Plus shows, including Ted Lasso.
Ted Lasso, the Jason Sudeikis comedy, received 21 comedy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy, making the show the most nominated comedy for the third consecutive year. The show's third season recently came to a close, but there are hints that a fourth season could be on the horizon.
The 54 nominations are Apple's highest Emmy nomination haul yet, making Apple TV Plus the third most Emmy-nominated network in just over three years since its launch.
The other Apple Originals to land major category nominations are STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie for Outstanding Documentary, The Problem With Jon Stewart for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.
Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video said, “These brilliantly original stories have made us laugh, given us a greater sense of empathy, and a fresh understanding of our world through many different genres of storytelling,”
“We are in awe of the unique talents of the casts and crews that have brought these fantastic programs to audiences across the globe, and we thank the Television Academy for these honors.”
The Full list of Apple TV Plus Emmy 2023 nominations
Ted Lasso season three (21)
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Phil Dunster
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Juno Temple
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Becky Ann Baker
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Declan Lowney
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: A.J. Catoline, ACE, Alex Szabo
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Melissa McCoy, Francesca Castro
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “Fought & Lost”
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie (7)
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Bad Sisters (4)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sharon Horgan
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Dearbhla Walsh
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Black Bird (4)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Taron Egerton
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ray Liotta
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Schmigadoon! season two (3)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Problem With Jon Stewart season two (3)
- Outstanding Talk Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Shrinking (2)
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Segel
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams
Five Days at Memorial (1)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Prehistoric Planet season two (1)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (1)
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
For All Mankind season three experience (1)
- Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series season five (1)
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Hello Tomorrow! (1)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominees for Outstanding Commercial (4)
- Apple - “The Greatest” - Accessibility
- “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” - Apple TV+
- Apple - “Quiet the Noise” - AirPods
- “R.I.P. Leon” - Apple
