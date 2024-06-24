This Apple TV Plus show you've never heard of beat House of the Dragon and The Boys in streaming this week

Over the past few weeks, popular Apple TV+ shows have risen to the top of the streaming charts. Dark Matter rose to the top of the streaming charts a few weeks ago, overtaking popular titles like Amazon Prime Video's Fallout. And now another Apple TV+ show has overtaken popular releases such as the new seasons of House of the Dragon and The Boys. But this time, it's a show you've probably never heard of.

The latest streaming charts have revealed that new Apple TV+ show Presumed Innocent has taken the top spot for TV shows. It's sitting at the second spot overall, across both films and shows. It's one of the latest releases to join the growing list of shows and movies on the streaming service. Presumed Innocent was created by J.J. Abrams based on the Scott Turow novel. The series stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an attorney accused of murder.

The full synopsis for the show is as follows: "Presumed Innocent is an eight-part limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick and Elizabeth Marvel."

What's been popular in streaming?

The charts, shared by Reelgood, read like this in terms of combined TV shows and movies:

Hit Man (Netflix)

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV +)

The Boys (Prime Video)

Monkey Man (Peacock Premium)

Brats (Hulu)

The Acolyte (Disney +)

House of the Dragon (MAX)

Godzilla Minus One (Netflix)

Dark Matter (Apple TV +)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

If you'd rather tune into something shorter, here are top TV shows people have been streaming in the past week:

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV +)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Acolyte (Disney +)

House of the Dragon (MAX)

Dark Matter (Apple TV +)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Your Honor (Netflix)

Eric (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount +)

The Bear (Hulu)

Or if you'd rather stick to films, here's what everyone else has been streaming:

Hit Man (Netflix)

Monkey Man (Peacock Premium)

Brats (Hulu)

Godzilla Minus One (Netflix)

Inside Out (Disney +)

Oppenheimer (Prime Video)

Under Paris (Netflix)

Dune: Part Two (MAX)

St. Elmo's Fire (Prime Video)

American Fiction (Prime Video)

If Presumed Innocent or anything else from Apple takes your fancy you can, of course, stream via an Apple TV+ subscription right now. You don't need an Apple device to watch it, with the Apple TV app now available on almost anything with an internet connection including streaming sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, and of course anything with a web browser.

