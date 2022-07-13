So here's the deal. Right now you can pick up a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $100 for Prime Day. Pretty great, right? Unless you bought a pair a few days ago like I did.
We've all bought things and then seen them drop in price afterward, right? But I managed to do it amazingly close to that price drop. Like, I couldn't have chosen a worse time to make the purchase if I'd tried. And worse still, they weren't even for me — they were for my oldest's birthday.
I'm more of an AirPods Pro man myself. But for a 10-year-old? Beats Studio Buds are a great option for various reasons. First, they come in multiple colors, which is a bonus when you're 10 and don't want white (come on Apple, give us colored AirPods!). Next, they come with an almost identical feature set as Apple-branded earbuds and that includes active noise cancelation (ANC) so he can drown out his mother and I when we're trying to get him to put his clothes in the hamper. He's going to love them!
Me? Not so much. He didn't even choose the right color. He's gone for black, but we can all agree that the more discerning buyer chooses the red ones, right?
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to lick my wounds and hope his mother never finds out.
If you're still on the fence about Beats Studio Buds, don't be. You'll get a pair of earbuds that promise a full 24 hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case, not to mention that ANC feature I mentioned earlier. There's support for Transparency mode as well, should you or your kid decide they actually want to hear the outside world for a change.
I can't promise they'll actually pay attention to it, though. Sorry.
The bargain option
Beats Studio Buds | 33% off
With a saving of $50 it's impossible to go wrong with these Beats Studio Buds. Unless you ordered them a few days ago, that is.
Beats Studio Buds | 24% off
Those in the U.K. only save 24% on their Beats Studio Buds, bringing the price down to £99 for most colors. Some will cost a little extra, but those stunning red ones are still good to go at the new price.
