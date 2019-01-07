Netatmo today unveiled its Smart Video Doorbell. While the video doorbell market is by no means new, what makes Netatmo's effort stand out from its competitors like Ring and Nest is its HomeKit compatibility.
If you're familiar with the video doorbell category, you'll be unsurprised to learn that Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell will offer users the ability to see who is ringing their doorbell as well as two-way audio allowing them to interact with whoever is at the door.
The doorbell is weather-resistant and features a 1080p HD camera with 160-degree wide angle lens for maximum visibility. It's also got infrared night vision so you can see who's on your doorstep in the dark, too.
One neat aspect of the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell is that it has a slot for a microSD card meaning you don't need to fork out for a monthly subscription to save your video footage to the cloud.
Fred Potter, founder and CEO of Netatmo said:
The Smart Video Doorbell is an ideal way to never miss a visitor or a package. It is also the best response to the growing need for solutions to secure the home entrance. As with our other products, we have designed the Smart Video Doorbell in compliance with essential principles to guarantee the best smart home experience possible: it's a useful and reliable product, with thoughtful notifications, which ensures our users' data protection and without planned obsolescence.
Manufacturers have promised HomeKit support in the past, but none of the big players have been able to hook into Apple's smart home ecosystem yet. With Netatmo's entry and a similar announcement from Dutch company ProLine, 2019 could be the year of the HomeKit-enabled video doorbell.
There's no word on pricing at present but Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell is set to ship in the second half of 2019.
