Netatmo today unveiled its Smart Video Doorbell. While the video doorbell market is by no means new, what makes Netatmo's effort stand out from its competitors like Ring and Nest is its HomeKit compatibility.

If you're familiar with the video doorbell category, you'll be unsurprised to learn that Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell will offer users the ability to see who is ringing their doorbell as well as two-way audio allowing them to interact with whoever is at the door.

The doorbell is weather-resistant and features a 1080p HD camera with 160-degree wide angle lens for maximum visibility. It's also got infrared night vision so you can see who's on your doorstep in the dark, too.