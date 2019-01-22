This is one of those things that has absolutely no good reason to exist. But exist it does, and so today, on iOS, you can now share Netflix listings directly into your Instagram Story.

Here's how to do it:

Open the Netflix app in iOS. (Android is coming later, because that's how things work.) Open a show you want to share. Choose to share it in Instagram Stories. Rethink your priorities in life.

Why you would ever want to do this is beyond me. It's fine to watch shows. There's a lot of great stuff on Netflix these days. I enjoyed Travelers. I'm making my way through the soapy Tidelands. There's more stand-up comedy than you can fit in a lifetime. Or check out that Fyre Festival documentary thing. (No, not that one. The other one.) Watch all the shows you want to make up for that slight increase in Netflix's pricing.

It's also fine to document your life through stories that more or less disappear after a day. You do it. I do it. We all do it, and we all watch our friends and neighbors do it.

It's also perfectly fine to not do those things at the same time. Watch a movie and don't tell anyone that you just watched it. Enjoy a show for the show's sake. Binge and binge and binge and watch how the world keeps on going on around you, not caring in the slightest that you're now caught up on all seven seasons of The West Wing.

But there's really no reason to do it all at the same time, unless you're also doing it as you're getting off my lawn.