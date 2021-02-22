Netflix today announced a new feature that will see the app automatically download new content to your device based on your own tastes.

With both TV shows and movies downloaded, the theory is that you will always have content available to you, locally on-device, no matter what.

Today we're launching Downloads For You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes. Whether you're a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you.

Those with limited storage need not worry that it will all be eaten up by Netflix, however. The company has a couple of options that allow people to control what the app does.

Go to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On. The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.

The updated version of Netflix will roll out on iPhone and iPad soon although Netflix wasn't any more concrete with its launch timescale than that.