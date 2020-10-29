Netflix is raising the monthly price of its streaming video service for U.S. customers. The standard plan is rising $1 per month while the premium tier is jumping by $2 per month. The higher prices are in place immediately for new subscribers beginning today, October 29, and being implemented gradually for existing subscribers based on a customer's billing cycle. Netflix last raised priced in the U.S. in January 2019.

The new prices are:

Standard, $14 per month

Premium, $18 per month

The Thursday price hikes don't affect the basic plan, which remains $8 per month.

Netflix's decision to raise prices comes a few weeks after Apple extended the trial period for early adopters of Apple TV+ by three months. Launched in November 2019, the service remains free for those subscribers until January 2021.