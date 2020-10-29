What you need to know
- Prices are going up for new and current subscribers.
- Last price hike was nearly two years ago
- Hike comes as Apple TV+ remains free for first subscribers.
Netflix is raising the monthly price of its streaming video service for U.S. customers. The standard plan is rising $1 per month while the premium tier is jumping by $2 per month. The higher prices are in place immediately for new subscribers beginning today, October 29, and being implemented gradually for existing subscribers based on a customer's billing cycle. Netflix last raised priced in the U.S. in January 2019.
The new prices are:
- Standard, $14 per month
- Premium, $18 per month
The Thursday price hikes don't affect the basic plan, which remains $8 per month.
Netflix's decision to raise prices comes a few weeks after Apple extended the trial period for early adopters of Apple TV+ by three months. Launched in November 2019, the service remains free for those subscribers until January 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
