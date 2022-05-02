Netflix has reportedly canceled a planned animated TV show that was created by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Even the British royal family isn't immune to the panic currently going on inside the streamer.

The folks at Netflix are apparently so spooked by the recent and unprecedented fall in subscribers that they're culling content left and right. It isn't only Netflix that's worried, either — one long-term Netflix shareholder has apparently clearned out its holding following the news that 200,000 subscribers had canceled.

Now, Deadline reports that animated show Pearl is among one of the shows to be canceled before it ever aired. The show was first announced last summer to much excitement by all involved. Now, not so much.

Pearl, which Markle exec produced with David Furnish, was announced with fanfare last summer, described as a family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. At the time Markle said, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Netflix has also done away with two other kids animated series in the form of Boons and Curses and Dyno Daycare. Both were already in production when the ax fell.

Netflix finds itself being squeezed by smaller, cheaper options including Apple TV+. Disney+ has a huge catalog of content and still costs less than Netflix — an outfit that continues to increase prices.

