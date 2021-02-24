Several exciting things are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March. There's the Animal Crossing Mario items, of course, but since we've already tackled that, this page will address the other furniture, decor, and items coming for Doll Festival, Pi Day, and Shamrock Day events. I'll also dig a little into the history of each of these events. Just remember that in order to get these items, you'll need to purchase them during the short window of time that they are available. Without futher ado, here are the cool new items heading to our islands. If you're looking for some other awesome titles to play, don't forget to check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Doll's Festival (Girls' Day/Hinamatsuri)

Players will be able to purchase Hina Ningyo dolls and Bonbori lanterns for their islands (as seen in the image above) from February 25 to March 3. What is Doll's Festival? So what is this festival about anyways? It's for a special celebration day in Japan called Hinamatsuri, Doll's Day, or Girls' Day, where ornamental dolls are displayed on platforms covered with red carpeting. These dolls are dressed in traditional clothing from the Heian period and represent the Emperor and Empress, as well as their attendants and musicians. This placement represents a traditional Heian-period wedding. In real life, these actual dolls are rather expensive and are often handed down as heirlooms. The superstition holds that these dolls should be put away after March 3rd, as leaving them out results in late marriages. However, these days, some families leave them up for the entirety of March. Considering how finely crafted and special they are, I can see why people want to have them out longer. Pi Day

Pi Day, π Day, or pie Day is on March 14th and, as far as we can tell, the main focus in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that you can purchase a pie with the symbol for pi on it from March 1 to March 14. What is Pi?

Pi is a mathematic symbol that represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter. The value for pi is approximately 3.14, which looks a lot like the date for March 14th, thus we have Pi Day. One of the things that makes pi so unique is that it's known for being an irrational number that never actually ends. In fact, many mathematicians have spent hours and hours doing the math to see how far the numbers go. Shamrock Day (St. Patrick's Day)