Less than two weeks after Google announced it was buying Fitbit, a new update has been unveiled for Fitbit's lineup of smartwatches. Fitbit OS 4.1 will be released on December 3 for the Ionic, Versa 2, Versa, and Versa Lite, and it's chock-full of new features.

There's a lot to dive into with Fitbit OS 4.1, but the change I'm most excited for is that you can finally change your watch face on the watch itself. Previously, you had to go into the Fitbit app on your phone to do this. You'll only be able to store up to five faces on your watch at a time, but it's still a substantial improvement over what we currently have.

Also new is a feature Fitbit's calling "Smart wake." With Smart wake, you'll get "subtle vibrations during the optimal part of your sleep cycle (during light or REM) within a 30-minute window prior to your pre-set alarm." You won't need to mess with a separate app for Smart wake, as you'll simply see a toggle for it in the exisitng Alarms app.

Speaking of sleeping, Fitbit OS 4.1 introduces an on-wrist Sleep Score. You can already see your Sleep Score (a numbered measurement of the quality of your sleep) in the Fitbit app, but now you get this number at any time on your watch.