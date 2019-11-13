What you need to know
- Fitbit OS 4.1 is rolling out on December 3 to the Fitbit Ionic, Versa 2, Versa, and Versa Lite.
- It brings an on-device watch face switcher, a new Agenda app, Smart wake feature, and more.
- The Versa 2, specifically, gets new always-on-display watch faces and new Alexa commands.
Less than two weeks after Google announced it was buying Fitbit, a new update has been unveiled for Fitbit's lineup of smartwatches. Fitbit OS 4.1 will be released on December 3 for the Ionic, Versa 2, Versa, and Versa Lite, and it's chock-full of new features.
There's a lot to dive into with Fitbit OS 4.1, but the change I'm most excited for is that you can finally change your watch face on the watch itself. Previously, you had to go into the Fitbit app on your phone to do this. You'll only be able to store up to five faces on your watch at a time, but it's still a substantial improvement over what we currently have.
Also new is a feature Fitbit's calling "Smart wake." With Smart wake, you'll get "subtle vibrations during the optimal part of your sleep cycle (during light or REM) within a 30-minute window prior to your pre-set alarm." You won't need to mess with a separate app for Smart wake, as you'll simply see a toggle for it in the exisitng Alarms app.
Speaking of sleeping, Fitbit OS 4.1 introduces an on-wrist Sleep Score. You can already see your Sleep Score (a numbered measurement of the quality of your sleep) in the Fitbit app, but now you get this number at any time on your watch.
Other improvements for Fitbit OS 4.1 include a redesigned Exercise app that can now showcase all 20 workouts instead of a select few, a battery notification that'll alert you when your watch's battery is running low, and an Agenda app that enables you to view any upcoming calendar appointments right on your wrist.
The update also includes some goodies specifically for the Versa 2, with these being new watch faces for the always-on-display mode, better heart-rate tracking, and the ability to start workouts using an Alexa command ("Alexa, start a run with Fitbit).
Last but certainly not least, Fitbit is also rolling out new features for subscribers of its Fitbit Premium service. Joining the paid subscription are Wellness Reports that can be shared with your doctor, additional workouts, a Mindfulness section in the Discover tab with breathing and meditation exercises, along with new challenges that you can compete in with your friends.
Always improving
Fitbit Versa 2
Fitbit's best smartwatch is getting even better.
The Versa 2 is already a great fitness watch, and with the Fitbit OS 4.1 update, it's getting even better. The new software brings improved heart-rate tracking, new always-on-watch faces, an Agenda app, and much more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Let us introduce you to our Spotlight on Bluetooth
iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central have collaborated on a series of fascinating and funny articles that explain the tech, dive into the history, and air the dirty laundry of what we take for granted today in Bluetooth.
Apple announces 16-Inch MacBook Pro with new keyboard, up to 8TB of storage
Apple has just announced the release of its brand new 16-Inch Macbook Pro.
President Trump will tour Apple's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas
A report suggests that President Donald Trump will tour Apple's manufacturing facility in Texas, perhaps as early as next week.
When it comes to bands for your Fitbit Blaze we know the best
When it comes to bands for your Fitbit Blaze, it’s a pretty personal choice. There are plenty of options available to you if you’re looking to ditch the standard silicone band that came with your purchase.