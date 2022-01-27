When it comes to being a Fraggle, you gotta know the basics. Our new resident Fraggles, Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs, put their new Fraggle knowledge to the test with some Fraggle Frictionary. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now streaming on Apple TV+

Today, Apple TV+ released a new video to its YouTube channel that challenges the new Fraggles to a game of Fraggle Frictionary. You can watch the video below:

The new season of the series, titled "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," reunites us with our favorite Fraggles over thirteen episodes:

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check it out below: