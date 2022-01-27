What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new video for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
- The video puts Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs in a game of Frictonary.
It's time to play Frictionary with Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs.
Today, Apple TV+ released a new video to its YouTube channel that challenges the new Fraggles to a game of Fraggle Frictionary. You can watch the video below:
When it comes to being a Fraggle, you gotta know the basics. Our new resident Fraggles, Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs, put their new Fraggle knowledge to the test with some Fraggle Frictionary. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now streaming on Apple TV+
The new season of the series, titled "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," reunites us with our favorite Fraggles over thirteen episodes:
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
You're invited to an epic return of your favorite Fraggles. Old friends and new adventures await in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
