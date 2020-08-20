It's the end of August, which means Apple's about to wow us with new product news beginning as early as next month. In the meantime, the constantly churning rumor mill is especially active with daily forecasts, leaks, and the like from across the blogosphere. There's one rumor making the rounds that could cause some controversy and make current iPad Pro owners very angry.

According to MyDrivers, Apple's poised to release an updated iPad Pro in the coming weeks. What, you say? Wasn't the iPad Pro already updated for the year? Indeed it was, both for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch model.

What could Apple be planning? There are three options, ranging from blah to cringe-worthy.

What's likely to happen

Let's start with the most likely outcome to the iPad Pro rumor. No, there isn't going to be a new iPad Pro before this unfortunate year is over. The typical iPad Pro life cycle is two years, and by my count, we're only a few months into the current one. Instead, Apple's working on a new regular iPad model, or a series of new models. Keep in mind, the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are all due for a 2020 update.

What the iPad Pro rumor could be about instead is the incoming arrival of a 5G model. A tablet with 5G was long-rumored before and immediately after the 2020 iPad Pro models were launched in March. Under this scenario, it makes sense Apple decided to wait until the first 5G iPhones were also announced first before revealing this iPad Pro model.

Thanks to COVID-19, I'm not sure the average iPad buyer (or iPhone buyer, for that matter) is ready to embrace 5G. And yet, if the technology is coming to at least one Apple tablet this year, it would undoubtedly be the iPad Pro, not a regular model.

The least likely scenario would involve Apple sticking it to everyone who bought a 2020 iPad Pro and release a new one in September or October. Here, the company introduces a new iPad Pro lineup and promptly retires the earlier one after just five months on the market.