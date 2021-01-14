Now that the release date has finally been revealed, New Pokémon Snap preorders are live. It's been over 20 years since the original game made a huge splash on the Nintendo 64 and we can't wait to get our hands on the sequel. I'm betting it will be one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. If you're just as excited as we are, then you'll want to reserve your copy today. Follow the instructions below to preorder New Pokémon Snap, so you're ready when the game launches on April 30, 2021.
How to preorder New Pokémon Snap Physical copy
If you want to own a tangible copy of the game with the case, cartridge, and box art, then this is the place for you.
- Go to Best Buy.
- Select Pre-order now.
- Complete the checkout process.
How to pre-order New Pokémon Snap Digital copy
If you're interested in a digital copy of New Pokémon Snap, then you're at the right place.
- Select the Nintendo eShop from your Nintendo Switch's main menu.
- New Pokémon Snap should be listed under the Featured section. If you don't see it, select Search.
- Select Enter Keyword.
- Type in "New Pokémon Snap".
- Select Search.
- Select New Pokémon Snap.
- Select Proceed to Purchase.
- Enter your payment info and complete the purchase.
New Pokémon Snap takes up 6.8 GB, so you'll want to make sure your microSD card has enough space to hold it. After completing the purchase, the game will show up in your main menu, but you won't be able to play it until the game releases on April 30, 2021.
Pokémon Safari
New Pokémon Snap
Say cheese!
Players travel through deserts, forests, and other locations to spot 200 Pokémon in their natural habitats. Take pictures to add entries in your Pokédex and maybe you images will help unravel the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon.
