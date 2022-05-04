Apple TV+ is reportedly working on a remake of the 1991 movie Prince of Tides except this time it'll be turned into a TV show. Apple hasn't confirmed the show is being worked on, but a report claims that scripts are currently being put together for the new project.

The 1991 movie starred Nick Nolte and Barbara Streisand but no names have yet been attached to the Apple TV+ remake. The movie itself was based on a book, making this the third time the same story will have been told in three different forms.

Variety was the first to report the news.

The series would be a remake of the 1991 film of the same name, which was itself an adaptation of the 1986 novel by Pat Conroy. Like the film, the series would follow Tom Wingo, who travels to New York after his sister attempts suicide. While there, he develops a relationship with his sister's therapist, Susan Lowenstein, while also delving into painful memories from his childhood.

Tate Taylor will reportedly write and executive produce the new adaptation. The same report claims that John Norris, Craig Anderson, and Sharon Hall will executive produce alongside Taylor.

It is of course very early days for the new Apple TV+ show and there is no telling when it will be available to stream. We do know that viewers will require an Apple TV_ subscription to watch, while those with an Apple One subscription bundle will also be good to go.

If you want to enjoy Prince of Tides in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.