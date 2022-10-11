All the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals LIVE: how to save the most money on an iPad in 2022

Live
Prime Day iPad deals are usually super solid, and this time looks to be no different. This time, we've got some new lowest prices on some of the latest iPads, as well as some big savings on the biggest and most powerful models. If you're looking for the best time to buy an iPad of any shape and size, you might have just found it - the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
iPads usually see discounts throughout the year, and 2022 has been no different. We've seen some stellar prices on the iPad Pro, as well as discounts on the iPad Mini. Over the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we are expecting more great deals on iPads and their accessories, so you can deck your self out with the latest Apple tablet gear for less.
There are other deals on Apple kit around as well, with some great prices on AirPods, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. We are tracking all the best deals on our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale liveblog, so if you're looking for more deals, then you'll find them all there. So sit back, relax, and sit comfortably with iMore - we're going to help you save a lot of money.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be running for the next 2 days, October 11 and October 12. Make sure you pick up an Amazon Prime 30-day Free trial if you haven't already - you're going to need one to take advantage of these deals.
Best Prime Day iPad deals
iPad Air |
$599 now $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The iPad Air is the latest in the iPad line, and one of the best iPads ever released. The 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display is big and beautiful, and the M1 chip inside makes it almost as powerful as its bigger sibling, the iPad Pro. This deal makes it $80 cheaper than full price, and gives it a new lowest price - almost $30 less than before. An excellent deal if you're looking for an iPad and want to save some money.
Want your shiny new iPad Pro 12.9-inch protected, and you want a keyboard so that its a more useful device? This Apple Magic keyboard has you covered (get it?), and with $40 off, its a little cheaper too. The best bit? You don't even have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab one. It's currently on Amazon for $159.
Need more screen space for your iPad, and even more processing juice? The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is now at its' cheapest ever price, with the base model receiving a nice $200 discount. You can pick one up for just $899 in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch |
$1099 now $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now could be the best time you've had to buy a new iPad Pro - this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the extremely premium tablet. It's a massive slab of glass and aluminum that could well replace your laptop with its M1 chip and support for a separate keyboard. The iPad Pro is a monster that tends to come with a massive price. Now, however, you can pick one up for a little less with a nice $200 off full price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale - it's never been less expensive than it is right now. Enjoy discounts on the whole range - all storage options, colors, and connectivity choices are available.
Trying to get a hold of one of the cheapest iPads out there? This could be just the thing for you - the iPad 10.2 is now at its lowest price of $269. Don't forget to grab one of the best iPad cases to go with it - want to make sure it's well looked after!
iPad 10.2 64GB | $329 now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The base model iPad is certainly no slouch - an A15 Bionic chip will keep the tablet speedy for some time to come, along with a colorful and pin-sharp Retina display to ensure your content looks fantastic. The camera on the back is good enough for everyday use, and the front camera is perfect for facetime. It's got everything you need in a tablet, like full AppStore support, but also some extras like Touch ID and Apple Pencil support. It's not super expensive at the best of times, but at the moment, you'll save a chunk in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. There are discounts on the whole range, with savings of up to $60 if you want a cellular version or some more storage.
