Amazon Prime Early Access deals live: the best discounts for Apple fans as they land

Not content with harvesting your cash back in the summer, Amazon is back with another two-day deals event, the 'Prime Early Access Sale'. Prime Day 2: The sequel, for those looking to make bargain savings in the run-up to the holiday period.

Running across October 11 and October 12, with discounts exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, it's an opportunity to make some significant savings on all sorts of gadgetry, including rarely-discounted Apple hardware, including MacBooks and iPads.

It'll also be a sneak peek at what to expect from the sales shopping period as a whole, before the peak Black Friday extravaganza storms through your savings account. Expect to see the likes of Walmart and Best Buy throw some competitive prices into the mix too to take on the might of Jeff Bezos's online empire.

We'll be here right through the event, bringing you live coverage of the best Apple deals (and related gadgetry) as we find them from Amazon's store listings — as well as those rivals looking to muscle in on Amazon's retail re-run.

Haven't got an Amazon Prime subscription, needed to access the sale prices? Then try a free 30-day trial.