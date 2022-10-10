Live
Amazon Prime Early Access deals live: the best discounts for Apple fans as they land
Prime Day 2 by any other name, these are the best savings to make with Amazon's two day sale event.
Not content with harvesting your cash back in the summer, Amazon is back with another two-day deals event, the 'Prime Early Access Sale'. Prime Day 2: The sequel, for those looking to make bargain savings in the run-up to the holiday period.
Running across October 11 and October 12, with discounts exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, it's an opportunity to make some significant savings on all sorts of gadgetry, including rarely-discounted Apple hardware, including MacBooks and iPads.
It'll also be a sneak peek at what to expect from the sales shopping period as a whole, before the peak Black Friday extravaganza storms through your savings account. Expect to see the likes of Walmart and Best Buy throw some competitive prices into the mix too to take on the might of Jeff Bezos's online empire.
We'll be here right through the event, bringing you live coverage of the best Apple deals (and related gadgetry) as we find them from Amazon's store listings — as well as those rivals looking to muscle in on Amazon's retail re-run.
Haven't got an Amazon Prime subscription, needed to access the sale prices? Then try a free 30-day trial.
Amazon deals: Prime Early Access sales key links
- Early Access sale homepage
- Save up to 70% off Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle
- Prime Video sale: get up to 50% off Hollywood greats
- Amazon Music Unlimited: get 4 months free tunes
- Amazon coupons: save extras on chargers, phone cases, smart home
And we're off! Gerald Lynch, Editor in Chief of iMore, sitting in front of his banker's lamp with calculator in hand, digging for the best offers from the Prime Early Access deals sale.
A nice start for audio fans up first. Want to get your hands on (or ears... with?) a pair of AirPods 2? You can make gigantic 43% saving (opens in new tab) off the usual RRP on Apple's in-ear wireless earphones, with the AirPods 2 down to just $89.99 (opens in new tab) – a huge chunk off the usual $159 asking price.
