As announced on February 15, 2020, for Pokémon Day, the Pokémon Company would be revealing a brand new Mythical Pokémon. Well, that day has arrived and the Pokémon Company has revealed this awesome new Mythical! Announcing via the Official Pokémon Twitter that new Mythical Pokémon is Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon! Zarude is a Dark and Grass type with the Ability, Leaf Guard.

According to Pokemon.com, Zarude can produce super flexible and super strong vines from multiple spots all over its body. These vines have many purposes, including attacking, grabbing distant objects, moving throughout the forests, restraining opponents, and even healing! Zarude are rarely ever seen by humans or even other Pokémon because they live in packs which attack any outsider they see immediately, and those are some powerful attacks! With razor sharp claws and its versatile vines, Zarude makes for a deadly opponent, leaving all the other Pokémon in the forests terrified of running across even one of these Mythical beasts!

We do not yet know just how Zarude will be introduced into Pokémon Sword and Shield, but more details are sure to come soon! And, in case you missed it, we've also got all the details on the Pokémon of the Year and the Mewtwo and Kanto Starter Max Raid Battles.