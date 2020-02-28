Pokemon Go BannerSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • Pokemon Go is officially canceling Nidorino and Gengar Raid Day in select countries.
  • Japan, South Korea, and Italy are the only countries listed so far.
  • Players are asked to stay tuned for updates.

As precautions around COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus grows, events like Facebook's F8 are being canceled and companies are pulling out of the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Fransico. Now, Pokemon Go developer Niantic is also putting safety concerns first.

Although Niantic doesn't reference COVID-19 specifically, the company took to its Support Twitter Account to announce cancellations in Japan, South Korea, and Italy.

The tweet also instructed players to stay tuned for further updates. Whether those updates will be to announce further cancelations or to announce rescheduled dates, we do not yet know.

As soon as there is any further news, we will be the first to update you.