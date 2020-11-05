What you need to know
- Nintendo shared its Q2 financial results for fiscal year 2021.
- The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 63 million units sold through to customers.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 26 million copies.
Nintendo has shared its Q2 financial results for fiscal year 2021. For the first half of the fiscal year overall, net sales rose to roughly $7.4 billion, while operating income reached $2.7 billion. Nintendo confirmed that Nintendo Switch sales crossed 63 million consoles sold through to customers and 68.3 million consoles shipped. Digital sales made up 47% of total sales, up from 36% last year.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars has sold over 5 million copies since its release in September, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 26 million copies. It remains the second-bestselling Nintendo Switch game after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
For prior guidance, you can check out Nintendo's Q1 financial results from earlier this year. Looking ahead, Nintendo has major games in its pipeline like a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4.
