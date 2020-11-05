Nintendo has shared its Q2 financial results for fiscal year 2021. For the first half of the fiscal year overall, net sales rose to roughly $7.4 billion, while operating income reached $2.7 billion. Nintendo confirmed that Nintendo Switch sales crossed 63 million consoles sold through to customers and 68.3 million consoles shipped. Digital sales made up 47% of total sales, up from 36% last year.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has sold over 5 million copies since its release in September, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 26 million copies. It remains the second-bestselling Nintendo Switch game after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

For prior guidance, you can check out Nintendo's Q1 financial results from earlier this year. Looking ahead, Nintendo has major games in its pipeline like a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4.