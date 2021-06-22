Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get your hands on the best Prime Day AirPods deals , except when it comes to the AirPods Max , which have only been discounted by a meager $27 on their $550 price tag. If you want some premium noise cancelling headphones with big savings, then don't look beyond these Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones, which are now just $229.

Bose's NCH 700 headphones come with active noise cancelation to drown out background noise for commuting, traveling, or relaxing. Whilst some headphones (including AirPods) come with a basic on/off ANC toggle, the NCH 700 headphones come with 11 different levels of active noise cancellation so you can set your level as desired.

As you'd expect these also deliver great sound quality for listening to music, which includes Apple Music's new Spatial Audio feature, which you'll need to enable manually on third-party options like this.

These also deliver 20 hours of battery life and have touch controls as well as support for Google Assistant and Alexa (but not Siri). The lightweight headband is made of stainless steel, and soft earcups ensure a perfect fit. The NCH 700's microphone system also makes for incredibly good voice clarity when you're making phone calls when using them. Packed with features, it's easy to see why these headphones are the number one selling product in the over-ear headphones category on Amazon.

They are also available in Silver Luxe and Triple Black variations if the Soapstone color isn't for you, however, these are more expensive at $299 instead of $229. It should be noted that this is still a 25% saving on the standard price of $399, so all three are definitely worth a sniff.