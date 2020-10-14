Whilst we didn't get the long-anticipated AirPods Studio headphones at the October iPhone 12 event, there are plenty of great Prime Day deals for you to sweep up. If you're in the market for a pair of premium, over the ear headphones, then best believe Amazon has got you covered. Here are some of the best headphone deals at Amazon right now.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | Save $52 at Amazon
The WH-1000XM4 are the newest and hottest headphones from Sony, and they pack a serious punch. From the powerful ANC, great audio, and support for multiple paired devices, the 1000XM4 have your back. Exclusively for Prime Day, you can pick them up for nearly $52 off.
Sony WHXB900N | 50% off at Amazon
Want quality Sony headphones while saving some cash? Check out the lesser-known WHXB900N. These aren't as technically impressive as the 1000XM4, but the headphones still manage to deliver great sound with deep bass, noise-canceling, and a comfortable design for all-day wear. For Prime Day 2020, they're 50% off!
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless | Save $50 at Amazon
Bose and Sony get a lot of attention for their headphones, and rightfully so. This Prime Day, however, make sure you don't overlook the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless. These premium headphones are equipped with active noise-canceling, auto play/pause detection, Alexa integration, and amazing sound. They're on sale for $50 off, so don't ignore them.
It's hard to go wrong with a decent pair of over the ear headphones, and these are some of our favorite deals. Prime Day is nearly done, and there likely won't be better deals on Black Friday, so act fast!
