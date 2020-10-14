Whilst we didn't get the long-anticipated AirPods Studio headphones at the October iPhone 12 event, there are plenty of great Prime Day deals for you to sweep up. If you're in the market for a pair of premium, over the ear headphones, then best believe Amazon has got you covered. Here are some of the best headphone deals at Amazon right now.

Listen up

It's hard to go wrong with a decent pair of over the ear headphones, and these are some of our favorite deals. Prime Day is nearly done, and there likely won't be better deals on Black Friday, so act fast!