The NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. The metal body of the charging station and glass panel on top give it a hefty weight; it won't be sliding around your desk and nightstand. Along with the hefty design comes a hefty price tag, especially considering that the 30W wall charger you need isn't included. Will it be a worthwhile purchase for you?

NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger: Price and availability

You can purchase the NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger on NOMAD's website for $149.95. It comes in two color options: carbide and silver. Carbide has black glass, a dark gray metal chassis, and white charging pucks. Silver is totally white from the top view, silver around the edges, and black on the bottom. The charging cable you'll need is included in the package, but the 30W USB-C wall adapter is not. That can be purchased from NOMAD separately for $29.95. NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger: What's good

I love the look and design of this charger. Since I do charge both my iPhone and my Apple Watch every night, it's quite convenient to charge them with the same device. The NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger reduces nightstand clutter and looks amazing with just about any decor. The area around the Apple Watch charger is soft TPU, so it won't scratch your Apple Watch band, while the area around the MagSafe puck is glass. The whole charger is quite heavy at about two pounds — between that and the non-skid feet, it's not going to move around. The NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger is MFi-certified for MagSafe charging at up to 15W. It will charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. The MagSafe charging puck will snap your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset into place like all MagSafe accessories, but it also works as a wireless charger for any smartphone or other Qi device. Yes, it will charge your AirPods wirelessly too.

I have to say, I like that magnetic MagSafe "thwack" when placing my iPhone 13 Pro on this charger. Especially when I'm tired and getting ready to turn in, I like that I don't have to fumble around to find the right spot to place my iPhone on the charger. The included USB-C to USB-C cable is about six feet long and braided for extra durability. The cable is color-coordinated with the Base One Max. The Apple Watch charging puck is positioned so that you can use Nightstand Mode while you charge your watch. This makes it easy to check the time at night; I literally just tap my nightstand and the time pops up. The MagSafe charging puck is elevated, so the camera module doesn't get in the way and the iPhone is easy to pick up off the charger. NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger: What's not good

Like its little sibling, the NOMAD Base One MagSafe Charger, this one won't charge your iPhone at all with a 20W or even a 25W charger. You must use a 30W wall charger, and it's not included in the box. That wouldn't be so bad if it weren't for the NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger's price point. NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger: Competition

The mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger,, as its name implies, charges three devices and folds up neatly for travel. It has a MagSafe charger for your iPhone, an Apple Watch charger, and a wireless Qi charger for your AirPods or other earbuds. When it's not in use, you can fold it up and store it conveniently in its felt pouch. Pricewise, it's about the same as NOMAD's.

Of course, any dual MagSafe charger has to be compared to Apple's own MagSafe Duo Charger. While its functionality is quite similar, it's slightly less expensive, and much more lightweight. This makes it better for travel. However, the flush MagSafe charger makes the MagSafe Duo Charger awkward for charging the iPhone 13 Pro.

The STM Goods ChargeTree Swing 3-in-1 Charging Station holds your iPhone upright either horizontally or vertically as it charges, which is nice if you want to watch videos or take video calls while you charge. This charging station also includes an Apple Watch charger and an AirPods charging pad. At about $80, it's quite a bit cheaper than the NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger, though it's not a MagSafe accessory. NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a dual charger that looks good enough to show off

You have both an Apple Watch and an iPhone

You appreciate fast and convenient MagSafe charging You shouldn't buy this if... The price is prohibitive

You wish to travel with it

You need your charging station to charge more items This could be a worthwhile charging station for you if you want to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch in the same place, you like the look and feel, and you enjoy using MagSafe chargers. However, if the price is too much, or you're looking for a single or a triple charger, or you prefer something travel-friendly, keep looking. 4 out of 5 It's always hard to answer the question "is it worth it?" for someone else, because only you can decide how your money should be spent. The NOMAD Base One Max MagSafe Charger is everything you'd expect it to be for the price: it looks great, charges your Apple Watch and iPhone quickly, uses MagSafe technology, lets you use Nightstand Mode, and it stays where you put it. Still, the price tag is hefty, and you'll still need to purchase a 30W wall charger separately if you don't have one already.