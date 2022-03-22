What you need to know
- Grady Miller is the new CMO of NRG.
- Miller had previously been in charge of a team responsible for using customer insights to inform content choices at Apple TV+.
National Research Group (NRG) has signed former Apple TV+ exec Grady Miller to be its new chief marketing officer. Miller returns to NRG after leaving to join Apple in 2019 and will now head up marketing at the entertainment and tech research firm.
In a move reported by Variety, Miller will now "oversee the direction of the firm's client engagement, content marketing and media outreach." While involved with Apple TV+, Miller reportedly built the group that's now responsible for using customer insights to inform future content plans.
"We are delighted to welcome our friend Grady back to NRG," said CEO Jon Penn. "Grady is a rare leader who is equal parts creator, counselor and researcher. His vision for seeing what's next in our culture matched with his uncanny insight into content and technology trends will super charge our marketing to new heights."
Miller also had his own comments, saying that, "NRG's singular expertise has never been more relevant to understanding what is next in culture. That's why I'm so excited to be rejoining NRG at this pivotal moment. As we harness our vast knowledge of the consumer, NRG is further shaping the conversation around the future of content, tech and media."
Apple TV+ has undergone quite a growth spurt since its introduction and is now very much involved in various awards ceremonies for the content that it streams. Apple TV+ shows recently picked up a raft of awards and will look to continue that in the future. The strategies worked on by Miller surely helped along the way.
