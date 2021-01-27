Attractive and functional Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12: What I like

Oakywood's workshop is in a small town in Poland called Ciche. The artisans there handcraft Oakywood products from solid wood. Using natural oils, they hand-polish each item. The result is a case with a beautiful wood panel. You can see and feel the care that has gone into crafting this case. The wood panel fits neatly into the full polycarbonate (plastic) case. The buttons that cover the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons work just fine, though they aren't "clicky." Precision cutouts for the mute switch, Lightning port, speakers, and camera module ensure that the iPhone is fully functional within the case. The case is on the slimmer side, though the polycarbonate bumper does come up just over the iPhone screen for face-down protection. The bumper is flexible enough that putting the case and taking it off is easy. You'll find two small holes on one side for attaching a wristlet or lanyard, though neither of those comes with the case. There is no visible branding on the outside of the case; inside, it says, "Oakywood Woodworking Co." and "This Product Plants One Tree." Slippy grip Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12: What I don't like

The wood on the back of the case is polished and oiled to perfection, but there is such a thing as too smooth. Though the case doesn't feel oily at all, it does not provide any grip. The bumper isn't quite so smooth, but it's not exactly what I'd call grippy, either. If you tend to drop your phone, this might not be the ideal case. The competition

The OtterBox Figura is one of my favorite cases; it's an extremely thin and attractive MagSafe-compatible iPhone case. While it's still smooth, it does provide a bit more grip than the Oakywood case. If grip is an important feature for you, I'd suggest either an Otter + Pop case which has a PopSockets PopGrip built right in, or a Loopy iPhone case which has a convenient loop on the back. Both cases make MagSafe or wireless charging tricky (i.e., you'll have to remove the case to charge), but they do provide ultra-secure grip. Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12: Should you buy