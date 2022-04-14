Olivia Newman has reportedly been tapped up to direct and co-executive produce the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me.

We reported recently that The Last Thing He Told Me had signed a 'Spider-Man' star and now it sounds like it could have its director, too. Deadline reports that Newman is in line to direct and co-executive produce the show that is based on a book of the same name, written by Lara Dave.

The Last Thing He Told Me will be adapted by Dave alongside Josh Singer of Spotlight fame. As for the story, it follows Hannah — played by Jennifer Garner — who forms a relationship with her stepdaughter — played by Angourie Rice — following the disappearance of her husband. The pair then set about finding out what happened.

No timeline for when we can expect The Last Thing He Told Me has so far been shared, but the Apple TV+ show will join a growing collection of movies, documentaries, and TV shows on the platform soon enough. Until then, hits like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and Severance should be more than enough to keep subscribers entertained. The third season of For All Mankind recently got a date for its third season and Ted Lasso is expected to return to our screens in or around September.

If you want to enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.