What you need to know
- For All Mankind will return to our screens on June 10.
- Season 3 of the show will see the race for Mars.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the third season of For All Mankind will premiere on the streaming service on June 10.
One of the best Apple TV+ shows ever to stream, the For All Mankind will return with one episode on June 10 with a new one arriving every Friday, Apple TV+ confirmed.
The new season will take in a race for Mars, something that was alluded to when the second season drew to a close.
The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
Alongside the existing recurring cast, For All Mankind will gain Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, "a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars."
June 10 just so happens to be the date when WWDC22 will draw to a close — what better way to celebrate than to watch the first episode of the new season of one of the best Apple TV+ shows to date?
