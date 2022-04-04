What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is bringing CODA to the big screen in the UK from April 8.
- CODA won three Oscars including Best Picture.
Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner CODA to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.
Apple TV+ movie CODA won the coveted Best Picture Oscar at an event that was overshadowed by the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, but the movie itself continues to win plaudits. Now, fans of the movie — and those who have yet to check it out — will get the opportunity to watch CODA on the big screen. Apple seems keen to take advantage of that all-important Oscar buzz.
Screen Daily was the first to report the news that CODA is coming to UK cinemas via BFI Distribution, with 46 bookings available and more expected.
The film will return to cinemas on April 8, and is available to book now. BFI Distribution has taken 46 bookings already with more expected; 32 of these so far are for the April 8 date.
All screenings will be presented with subtitles for the D/deaf and those experiencing hearing loss.
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Those who would prefer to catch the movie at home can watch it via Apple TV+ on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and just about anything else with an internet connection. An Apple TV+ subscription is required, whether that's via a standalone sub or the Apple One subscription bundle.
