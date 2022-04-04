Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner CODA to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.

Apple TV+ movie CODA won the coveted Best Picture Oscar at an event that was overshadowed by the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, but the movie itself continues to win plaudits. Now, fans of the movie — and those who have yet to check it out — will get the opportunity to watch CODA on the big screen. Apple seems keen to take advantage of that all-important Oscar buzz.

Screen Daily was the first to report the news that CODA is coming to UK cinemas via BFI Distribution, with 46 bookings available and more expected.