Australian bank Westpac has confirmed that it is rolling Apple Pay out to its customers, although regional brands will be the first to get it. The bank says that everyoe should be good to go by June 2020, however.

The bank's St George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne brands already support Apple Pay.

With Westpac as a whole joining the Apple Pay revolution Apple can boast the big four Australian banks as supporting the mobile payment method.

The reason beyind Westpac's decision to bring Appe Pay to regional brands first is a simple case of technology scaling, according to The Sydney Morning Herald (via 9to5Mac).