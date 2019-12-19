What you need to know
- Westpac has confirmed that Apple Pay support is coming.
- Some regional brands are already online.
- Others are in the works.
Australian bank Westpac has confirmed that it is rolling Apple Pay out to its customers, although regional brands will be the first to get it. The bank says that everyoe should be good to go by June 2020, however.
The bank's St George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne brands already support Apple Pay.
With Westpac as a whole joining the Apple Pay revolution Apple can boast the big four Australian banks as supporting the mobile payment method.
The reason beyind Westpac's decision to bring Appe Pay to regional brands first is a simple case of technology scaling, according to The Sydney Morning Herald (via 9to5Mac).
"We want to assure Westpac customers we are working to bring them Apple Pay as quickly as possible, while we roll-out the technology across our different banking platforms," said the chief executive of consumer banking, David Lindberg said.
While Westpac currently has June 2020 pencilled in for the completion of its rollout, it isn't being the realms of possibility that date could slip. Especially if issues are identified during the updating of its systems between now and then.
