Wireless earbuds have rapidly gained popularity since their introduction. They're a high-tech, wireless, convenient way to listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts on-the-go, and I think it's safe to say that everyone either has a pair or wants a pair. Apple released the AirPods Pro in 2019 with one of the most notable selling points and coveted features being their active noise cancellation; and so, the race began to create the best active noise cancellation or ANC earbuds. I tried the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds and they have definitely secured their place as top of the line, noise cancelling, wireless earbuds in my book. They feature transparency and dual-active noise cancellation modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and excellent sound quality. They deliver rich bass lines, bright mids, and crystal-clear trebles, enabling the listener to fully immerse themselves in all of their favorite sounds. I'd highly recommend the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds to anyone looking for an affordable pair of high-quality, wireless earbuds.

ANC + excellent sound PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds Bottom Line: These affordable earbuds deliver exceptional quality for the cost. They feature dual-active noise-cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, a "call voice assistant" feature i.e. Siri/Alexa, and excellent sound quality enriched with deep bass lines. On the downside, they ship from China, so they'll take a few weeks to arrive if you're ordering from the US. The charging case features a cool pocket watch design, but it's a bit bulky and heavy, and the battery life is moderate at best. Pros Great value

Bluetooth

Dual-active noise-cancellation: ANC (Active noise cancellation) + transparency modes

Excellent sound quality

Comfortable, customizable fit Cons Bulky charging case

Battery life

Take a few weeks to arrive $100 at Padmate Tech

PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds Features

The PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds feature active noise cancellation or ANC technology. The built-in microphone continuously monitors the environmental low-frequency noises around you and calculates with equal anti-noise technology to cancel ambient sound before you hear it. With ANC earphones you greatly reduce outside noise and thus enjoy a more immersive listening experience. These earbuds feature dual-active noise cancellation so they're combining feedback and feed-forward noise cancellation for a hybrid noise cancellation experience. You can switch to ANC mode for immersive sound, or transparency mode, so you can hear what's happening around you. They offer excellent sound quality. You'll hear deep, rich bass lines, full and bright mids for a textured sound, and crystal-clear trebles. They come with three sizes of ear grips for a completely customized fit. They're designed with precision vents to eliminate the "stethoscope effect" preventing a complete in-ear seal. These vents open the silicon and equalize the pressure in your ear so you can wear them comfortably. They will deliver three and a half hours of continuous playback on a single charge and come with a pocket watch charging case and a carrying lanyard for added portability. They are water and sweat resistant, so you don't have to worry about damaging them while you work out or if you get caught in the rain. PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds What I loved

My favorite thing about the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds is the quality you get for the cost. Padmate Tech just launched this product and they're selling them for $100 on their Indiegogo page right now. Grab them quickly before they jump to $150! I have the AirPods Pro and I have to say that the PaMu Quiet are highly comparable across the board at a fraction of the cost. Connectivity

These earbuds connected immediately to my iPhone via Bluetooth. I've had zero issues whatsoever with connecting these earbuds wirelessly. One thing that's unique to these earbuds is that each side connects separately. Looking at your smartphone, you'll see the PaMu Quiet L and the PaMu Quiet R pop up in your available devices. I have experienced one side connecting before the other because the battery is slightly lower in the one slower to connect, but if they've got a fair amount of charge, they'll connect together immediately. You also have the option of downloading the PaMu app for added functionality. You can choose your earbud settings and upgrade the firmware for a better listening experience. You can also customize your touch control functions which is really neat. Sometimes the touch controls are counter intuitive, so it's nice to be able to orchestrate them however you want. These earbuds are compatible with most smartphone virtual assistants such as Siri or Amazon Alexa. I like asking Siri for news and weather reports while I'm out walking my dog with the tap of a finger. Dual-active noise-cancellation

These earbuds have excellent active noise cancellation. Honestly, it's just as good as the ANC on my AirPods Pro. I love using this mode on the airplane or if my husband is actively snoring (shhh don't tell him). They do an incredible job at blocking out outside noise and delivering an exceptionally immersive listening experience. I propably use transparency mode more often than not. This is the mode I always use if I'm biking, running, or walking outside. Any situation in which you want to hear what's going on around you as well as your music or podcasts. The transparency mode on these works great and again, I feel it's just as good as my AirPods Pro. Sound quality

Let's talk about overall sound quality because this is the category where the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds really shine. I prefer the sound quality on the PaMu Quiet over my AirPods Pro and that's due largely in part, because of the deep, rich bass lines that come through. I'm a DJ and avid music lover and listener; I live for bass and exceptional sound quality, and the PaMu Quiet give me both. These babies produce clear, bright treble notes, balanced mid-levels, and the richest, deepest bass lines I've heard via a wireless earbud (and that's saying something). If you're looking for a top of the line audio experience, the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds have it all. Comfortable, customizable fit

Comfort is high on my list of priorities and the PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds are comfortable to wear over long periods of time. They claim that they combat the "stethoscope effect," or the popping sound that can be heard in some earphones when walking or talking. It's caused by completely sealing the in-ear silicon earplugs. Padmate Tech (the makers of PaMu Quiet) say they've eliminated the stethoscope effect by designing earphones with precision vents to open the silicon and equalize the pressure in your ear so you get the same brilliant bass, with better comfort. I can confirm that these indeed are comfortable, and don't bother my ears after hours of wear. They come with three sizes of customizable ear grips: small, medium, and large. I have tiny ears, so the small work perfectly for me. It's nice to be able to customize your overall fit and provide customized ear grips to anyone that wants to borrow your earbuds. Charging case + battery life What could be better

The PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds come with a cool looking black pocket watch charging case, but I have to admit, it's bulkier and heavier than I'd like. It comes with a lanyard you can attach to the case so you can wear them around your neck like a necklace. That's not really my speed, I typically like to throw them in my purse, but this case does take up quite a bit of room. The battery life on these earbuds isn't great. They say you get three and a half hours of continuous play time on a single charge, but in my experience, they don't last that long. I always pop my earbuds in when I walk my dog and I have to charge these every two days following three 15-minute walks per day. I'd estimate they give about two hours of continuous play time on a single charge. The charging case supposedly gives 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, but again, I don't think it's quite that long, I think it's closer to seven or eight. You can charge these earbuds two ways: wireless or by plugging them into the wall. Just note that charging them wirelessly reportedly takes a really long time. The instructions are somewhat confusing here, because they indicate that a wireless charging plate comes with the product, but I did not receive one in my package; food for thought. Bottom line

The PaMu Quiet ANC Earbuds deliver the same high-quality sound as their main competitors at a fraction of the price, making them an excellent value. You get dual-active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, a comfortable, customizable fit, and crystal clear-sound with these wireless earbuds. Their battery life is less than stellar, and their charging case is bulky, but you won't find quality earbuds at this price point anywhere else. 4 out of 5