What you need to know Philips has launched an updated Hue Iris table lamp and candle bulbs with increased brightness and Bluetooth connectivity.

It has also introduced the Hue Play gradient lightstrip, which can be attached to back of your TV.

The updated Hue Iris is priced at $100, while the Hue Play gradient lightstrip will start at $200.

Philips has refreshed its Hue product portfolio with an updated Hue Iris table lamp and candle bulbs. It has also introduced an individually addressable LED strip called the Hue Play gradient lightstrip, designed to be attached to the back of 55-inch or larger TVs. The new Philips Hue Iris table lamp offers improved brightness (up to 570 lumens) when using white light, lower dimming, richer colors, and a fabric-wrapped cord. While it can be easily controlled via Bluetooth in a single room, you can also pair it with a Hue bridge to access a wide range of smart lighting features. The updated Hue Iris will be available starting October 19 for $100.

Philips' Hue E12 candelabra bulbs in White and Color Ambiance have also been updated with Bluetooth connectivity. The candelabra bulbs are now available to purchase at $25 in White and $50 in Color Ambiance. The new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip has been designed to provide an immersive surround lighting experience and allow you to "experience the thrill of the movie theater in your living room." Once mounted on the back of your TV, the Hue Play gradient lightstrip will mimic the colors of the content playing on the screen. It comes with specifically designed mounts to enable easy installation and can also work seamlessly with other Hue color-capable light in your room. The individually addressable LEDs are capable of producing more than 16 million colors of light. You can control the speed, brightness, lighting effects, and more with the Hue Sync mobile app.

Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip will be available in the U.S. from October 16, but you can pre-order one starting today. It comes in three sizes: 55-inch: $200

65-inch: $220

75-inch: $240