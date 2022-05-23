As people get ready for that second season, Apple TV+ is reminding everyone of what set things up throughout that first season — and there's plenty to remember from a great debut outing. If you're waiting for the second season and need a refresher, let the cast of the show give you one below.

Apple TV+ has shared a new video to YouTube in which the cast of the popular Physical recap the best bits from season one. The second season of the popular show will premiere on June 3.

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is a quietly tormented housewife in '80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.

With the second season now less than a couple of weeks away, expectations are high for what many people felt is one of the best Apple TV+ shows available on the streaming platform. It's got some stiff competition, though, with Mythic Quest, For All Mankind, and Severance being just some of the hit shows that are available for just $4.99 per month. Those who already pay for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade should definitely check out the benefits of Apple One, too. You could definitely save some money with Apple TV+ thrown in for good measure.

If you want to enjoy Physical in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.