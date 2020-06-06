The Apple TV Siri Remote just reached one of its lowest prices yet at Adorama. While supplies last, you can pick one up on sale today for only $49 and save $10 off its usual cost. Over at Amazon, this well-reviewed remote is currently available for $53.38. Adorama includes free shipping with today's purchase.
Apple Siri Remote for Apple TV
The Siri Remote gives you control of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV devices. You'll be able to use Siri to find what you want to watch using your voice. A Lightning to USB cable is included to help keep it powered up.
This tiny remote was designed to complement the look of the Apple TV perfectly, while giving you control over Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation) models. With Siri integration, you're able to find what you'd like to watch using your voice. There's even a Touch surface which lets you swipe between apps and navigate quickly. The Apple TV Siri Remote uses Bluetooth 4.0 to work wirelessly and has been tested to work at altitudes of up to 10,000 feet.
As an Apple TV user, I've learned firsthand how the buttons on the remote can be just a tad bit confusing when you're trying to perform certain actions, and not exactly intuitive. Luckily, this guide on how to use the buttons on the Siri Remote goes more in-depth on the details. To learn even more about the Apple TV Siri Remote, check out our ultimate guide on the Siri Remote.
