What you need to know
- Pinterest now supports iOS 13's Dark Mode following an update.
- Pinterest said Dark Mode was one of the most requested features.
- The update means Pinterest will follow your phone's theme by default.
Find inspiration for your next remodel and enjoy the darker hues of iOS 13. Pinterest on Monday introduced an update that adds support for Dark Mode, which the service said was a common request from users.
We've also heard though, that the white background can be too bright when they're winding down with recipes, dream travels and latest fashion finds. When we're building new products, we look to requests from Pinners, and dark mode has been at the top of the list.
And so we're giving Pinners around the world the option to flip Pinterest to dark mode, which can be easier on the eyes, better for nighttime browsing and in some case, helpful for battery life.
The update adheres to iOS 13's settings, so it'll switch to Dark Mode with your theme depending on how you have it setup. You can still use Pinterest's normal look, but it's nice that the service has now jumped to the Dark Side.
The update for Pinterest on iOS is available in the App Store right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.