We've also heard though, that the white background can be too bright when they're winding down with recipes, dream travels and latest fashion finds. When we're building new products, we look to requests from Pinners, and dark mode has been at the top of the list.

And so we're giving Pinners around the world the option to flip Pinterest to dark mode, which can be easier on the eyes, better for nighttime browsing and in some case, helpful for battery life.