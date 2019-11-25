Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Amex has launched restaurant reservations in the Amex Mobile app.
- Cardholders can now search for, book, and manage reservations at over 10,000 restaurants worldwide.
- The feature will be available for all Platinum and Centurion members by early 2020.
Customers who happen to be cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express or a Centurion Member are about to get a little extra love. American Express has announced that both of these customers will now get access to a new reservation tool in the Amex Mobile app.
The new feature will allow Platinum Card and Centurion Members to search for, book, and manage reservations for more than 10,000 restaurants worldwide right from the app. The feature is possible through the company's partnerships with Bookatable and SevenRooms, as well as their recent acquisition of Resy and their longstanding American Express Global Dining Collection.
According to American Express, dining inquiries have consistently been the top request through the Platinum Concierge system and remains one of the top spending categories of Platinum cardholders. The company decided to build the new feature to make it easier for customers to find, book, and manage reservations at restaurants across the world. They plan on continuing to add to the list of available restaurants as well.
Restaurant reservation in the Amex Mobile app will be available starting in November for a portion of Platinum cardholders, with a wide release to the rest of Platinum and Centurion members expected in early 2020.
Platinum points
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. $550 annual fee.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's why iMore looks a little different this week
It’s that time of year again: Black Friday! We’re teaming up with the folks at Thrifter once again to become your go-to destination for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
These are the best credit cards to use when buying the new MacBook Pro
The Macbook Pro 16-inch is a monster with a hefty price tag. Here's how to save and earn the most when buying Apple's new Mac.