This week on The iMore Show: Why the biggest carmaker in the US is ditching Apple CarPlay
Are the wheels coming off?
On this week's episode of the iMore Show, Stephen is joined by iMore's Features Editor Daryl Baxter and Staff Writer Tammy Rogers to discuss the Apple Music Classical app, General Motors ditching Apple CarPlay, iOS 17 forcing iPhone owners to upgrade, an AirPods touchscreen, watchOS 10, the potential return of Temple Run, and more! Subscribe to the show so you won't miss an episode.
Links from this week's show
- Apple Music Classical
- U.S.' biggest carmaker is ditching Apple CarPlay
- iOS 17 could force millions of iPhone owners to upgrade
- New AirPods could have a touch screen
- One of the best iPhone games gets an Unreal Engine 5 makeover
- watchOS 10: Everything you need to know
