This week on The iMore Show: Why the biggest carmaker in the US is ditching Apple CarPlay

By IM Staff
published

Are the wheels coming off?

iMore Logo
(Image credit: Future)

On this week's episode of the iMore Show, Stephen is joined by iMore's Features Editor Daryl Baxter and Staff Writer Tammy Rogers to discuss the Apple Music Classical app, General Motors ditching Apple CarPlay, iOS 17 forcing iPhone owners to upgrade, an AirPods touchscreen, watchOS 10, the potential return of Temple Run, and more! Subscribe to the show so you won't miss an episode.

Subscribe to The iMore Show

IM Staff
IM Staff

Your source for all things Apple