Name: Bulbasaur (Japanese: フシギダネ Fushigidane)
Classification: Seed Pokémon
Type: Grass/Poison
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2' 4"
Weight: 15.2 lbs
Evolution:
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Starter
- Spawns
- Nests
- Eggs
- Raids
Description: Part plant, part dinosaur, Bulbasaur is the Grass and Poison type Starter Pokémon for the Kanto Region. Small and stocky, half of its body is a literal bulb, a plant just waiting to bloom. Because this plant takes up so much of its body, Bulbasaur are capable of photosynthesis and can gain most of their energy from sunlight alone. It's body is mostly light green, with dark green spots, and it's large red eyes are quite expressive.
While Bulbasaur can sometimes be found in the forests and grasslands of Kanto, they are far more likely to be found in the care of Trainers. Nearly all Bulbasaur are bred and raised in captivity, domesticated from birth to be an ideal Starter for new Trainers. Bulbasaur are natural caretakers and extremely loyal. Once a year, nearly all the wild Bulbasaur and even a few with Trainers gather to mass evolve into Ivysaur in a large ritual led by a Venusaur.
Core Games
Bulbasaur in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: There is a plant seed on its back right from the day this Pokémon is born. The seed slowly grows larger.
- Shield Pokédex: While it is young, it uses the nutrients that are stored in the seed on its back in order to grow.
Base Stats
- 45 HP
- 49 Attack
- 49 Defense
- 65 Sp. Attack
- 65 Sp. Defense
- 45 Speed
- 318 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Vine Whip (lv 3)
- Growth (lv 6)
- Leech Seed (lv 9)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Poison Powder (lv 15)
- Sleep Powder (lv 15)
- Seed Bomb (lv 18)
- Take Down (lv 21)
- Sweet Scent (lv 24)
- Synthesis (lv 27)
- Worry Seed (lv 30)
- Double-Edge (lv 33)
- Solar Beam (lv 36)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM74 Venoshock
- TM76 Round
- TM88 Grassy Terrain
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR20 Substitute
- TR22 Sludge Bomb
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR72 Power Whip
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Ingrain
- Nature Power
- Petal Dance
- Skull Bash
- Toxic
Moves by Tutoring
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Fire 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ¼×
- Electric ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Bulbasaur in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Bulbasaur can be seen napping in bright sunlight. There is a seed on its back. By soaking up the sun's rays, the seed grows progressively larger.
Egg Distance: 2 KM
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 128 Stamina
- 118 Attack
- 111 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Vine Whip, Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Seed Bomb, Power Whip
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming soon!
