Name: Bulbasaur (Japanese: フシギダネ Fushigidane)

Classification: Seed Pokémon

Type: Grass/Poison

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 4"

Weight: 15.2 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Ivysaur at level 16.

Evolves into Ivysaur with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Starter

Spawns

Nests

Eggs

Raids

Description: Part plant, part dinosaur, Bulbasaur is the Grass and Poison type Starter Pokémon for the Kanto Region. Small and stocky, half of its body is a literal bulb, a plant just waiting to bloom. Because this plant takes up so much of its body, Bulbasaur are capable of photosynthesis and can gain most of their energy from sunlight alone. It's body is mostly light green, with dark green spots, and it's large red eyes are quite expressive.

While Bulbasaur can sometimes be found in the forests and grasslands of Kanto, they are far more likely to be found in the care of Trainers. Nearly all Bulbasaur are bred and raised in captivity, domesticated from birth to be an ideal Starter for new Trainers. Bulbasaur are natural caretakers and extremely loyal. Once a year, nearly all the wild Bulbasaur and even a few with Trainers gather to mass evolve into Ivysaur in a large ritual led by a Venusaur.