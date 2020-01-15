Pokemon 002 IvysaurSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Ivysaur (Japanese: フシギソウ Fushigisou)

Classification: Seed Pokémon

Type: Grass/Poison

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 28.7 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Bulbasaur at level 16.
  • Evolves into Venusaur at level 35.
  • Evolves from Bulbasaur with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
  • Evolves into Venusaur with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go:

Description: The dinosaur part of Ivysaur isn't all that different from Bulbasaur, just a little bigger. However, after evolving, Ivysaur's seen has sprouted. A large, pink flower bud grows out of Ivysaur's back and several large, green leaves surround it. If you look close, you can see a short, thick trunk beneath the bud that will eventually grow into the tree atop Venusaur's back.

The plant on Ivysaur's back is quite heavy, preventing it from moving fast or standing on its hind legs. The scent of Ivysaur's flower changes the closer it gets to evolving and it requires more sunlight as well. Relying on photosynthesis, Ivysaur spend a lot of time just basking in the sunlight to recharge.

Core Games

Ivysaur in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: When the bulb on its back grows large, it appears to lose the ability to stand on its hind legs.
  • Shield Pokédex: Exposure to sunlight adds to its strength. Sunlight also makes the bud on its back grow larger.

Base Stats

  • 60 HP
  • 62 Attack
  • 63 Defense
  • 80 Sp. Attack
  • 80 Sp. Defense
  • 60 Speed
  • 405 Total

Moves by Level

  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Vine Whip (lv 1)
  • Growth (lv 1)
  • Leech Seed (lv 9)
  • Razor Leaf (lv 12)
  • Poison Powder (lv 15)
  • Sleep Powder (lv 15)
  • Seed Bomb (lv 20)
  • Take Down (lv 25)
  • Sweet Scent (lv 30)
  • Synthesis (lv 35)
  • Worry Seed (lv 40)
  • Double-Edge (lv 45)
  • Solar Beam (lv 50)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM10 Magical Leaf
  • TM11 Solar Beam
  • TM17 Light Screen
  • TM19 Safeguard
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM28 Giga Drain
  • TM29 Charm
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM41 Helping Hand
  • TM46 Weather Ball
  • TM50 Bullet Seed
  • TM74 Venoshock
  • TM76 Round
  • TM88 Grassy Terrain
  • TM94 False Swipe
  • TR00 Swords Dance
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR17 Amnesia
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR22 Sludge Bomb
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR59 Seed Bomb
  • TR65 Energy Ball
  • TR71 Leaf Storm
  • TR72 Power Whip
  • TR77 Grass Knot
  • TR85 Work Up

Moves by Breeding

  • Curse
  • Ingrain
  • Nature Power
  • Petal Dance
  • Skull Bash
  • Toxic

Moves by Tutoring

  • Grass Pledge

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Steel 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Flying 2×
  • Fire 2×
  • Psychic 2×
  • Ice 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Fighting ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Grass ¼×
  • Electric ½×
  • Fairy ½×

Pokémon Go

Ivysaur in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: There is a bud on this Pokémon's back. To support its weight, Ivysaur's legs and trunk grow thick and strong. If it starts spending more time lying in the sunlight, it's a sign that the bud will bloom into a large flower soon.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 3 KM

Base Stats

  • 155 Stamina
  • 151 Attack
  • 143 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Vine Whip
  • Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Solar Beam, Power Whip

Shiny: Yes

