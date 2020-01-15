Name: Ivysaur (Japanese: フシギソウ Fushigisou)

Classification: Seed Pokémon

Type: Grass/Poison

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 28.7 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Bulbasaur at level 16.

Evolves into Venusaur at level 35.

Evolves from Bulbasaur with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Venusaur with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Evolve from Bulbasaur

How to catch in Go:

Evolve Bulbasaur

Raids

Spawns

Description: The dinosaur part of Ivysaur isn't all that different from Bulbasaur, just a little bigger. However, after evolving, Ivysaur's seen has sprouted. A large, pink flower bud grows out of Ivysaur's back and several large, green leaves surround it. If you look close, you can see a short, thick trunk beneath the bud that will eventually grow into the tree atop Venusaur's back.

The plant on Ivysaur's back is quite heavy, preventing it from moving fast or standing on its hind legs. The scent of Ivysaur's flower changes the closer it gets to evolving and it requires more sunlight as well. Relying on photosynthesis, Ivysaur spend a lot of time just basking in the sunlight to recharge.