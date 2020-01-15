Name: Ivysaur (Japanese: フシギソウ Fushigisou)
Classification: Seed Pokémon
Type: Grass/Poison
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 28.7 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Bulbasaur at level 16.
- Evolves into Venusaur at level 35.
- Evolves from Bulbasaur with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Venusaur with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Evolve from Bulbasaur
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve Bulbasaur
- Raids
- Spawns
Description: The dinosaur part of Ivysaur isn't all that different from Bulbasaur, just a little bigger. However, after evolving, Ivysaur's seen has sprouted. A large, pink flower bud grows out of Ivysaur's back and several large, green leaves surround it. If you look close, you can see a short, thick trunk beneath the bud that will eventually grow into the tree atop Venusaur's back.
The plant on Ivysaur's back is quite heavy, preventing it from moving fast or standing on its hind legs. The scent of Ivysaur's flower changes the closer it gets to evolving and it requires more sunlight as well. Relying on photosynthesis, Ivysaur spend a lot of time just basking in the sunlight to recharge.
Core Games
Ivysaur in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When the bulb on its back grows large, it appears to lose the ability to stand on its hind legs.
- Shield Pokédex: Exposure to sunlight adds to its strength. Sunlight also makes the bud on its back grow larger.
Base Stats
- 60 HP
- 62 Attack
- 63 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 80 Sp. Defense
- 60 Speed
- 405 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Vine Whip (lv 1)
- Growth (lv 1)
- Leech Seed (lv 9)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Poison Powder (lv 15)
- Sleep Powder (lv 15)
- Seed Bomb (lv 20)
- Take Down (lv 25)
- Sweet Scent (lv 30)
- Synthesis (lv 35)
- Worry Seed (lv 40)
- Double-Edge (lv 45)
- Solar Beam (lv 50)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM74 Venoshock
- TM76 Round
- TM88 Grassy Terrain
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR20 Substitute
- TR22 Sludge Bomb
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR72 Power Whip
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Ingrain
- Nature Power
- Petal Dance
- Skull Bash
- Toxic
Moves by Tutoring
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Fire 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ¼×
- Electric ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Ivysaur in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: There is a bud on this Pokémon's back. To support its weight, Ivysaur's legs and trunk grow thick and strong. If it starts spending more time lying in the sunlight, it's a sign that the bud will bloom into a large flower soon.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 155 Stamina
- 151 Attack
- 143 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Solar Beam, Power Whip
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Apple Archive is a stunning, unofficial tribute to Apple history
Sam Henri Gold has completed the creation of his unofficial tribute to Apple, The Apple Archive.
President Trump says that Apple should unlock phones of criminals
President Donald Trump has hit out at Apple's refusal to unlock the phones of criminals, suggesting that Apple should "step up to the plate" and help.
You can finally send Instagram DMs on desktop
Instagram is finally adding direct messaging to its web app from today. A select few users will gain access to desktop DMs as the company refocuses on its messaging strategy.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.