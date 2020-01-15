Name: Venusaur (Japanese: フシギバナ Fushigibana)
Classification: Seed Pokémon
Type: Grass/Poison
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 6' 7" (Venusaur)
- 7' 10" (Mega Venusaur)
- ??? (Gigantimax Venusaur)
Weight:
- 220.5 lbs (Venusaur)
- 342.8 lbs (Mega Venusaur)
- ??? lbs (Gigantamax Venusaur)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Ivysaur at level 32.
- Evolves from Ivysaur with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Mega Evolves into Mega Venusaur with Venusaurite.
Alternate Formes:
- Gender variant
- Gigantamax
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Evolve from Ivysaur
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Ivysaur
- Raids
Description: Much larger than Bulbasaur or Ivysaur, Venusaur's dinosaur body is colored similarly, a blueish-green but without any spots. The plant on its back has sprouted and grown into a tree, topped with a large, pink flower. There are several white spots on the flower and, if the Venusaur is female, there is also a seed at the center of the flower. Surrounding the plan are several green fronds that cover the majority of its back. Capable of Mega evolution, Mega Venusaur sprouts two more pink flowers, one atop its head and the other on its lower back. Several more fronds surround the base of the plant and it has vines now supporting the weight of it's massive plant. Dark markings decorate its forehead, beneath the flower.
The plant on Venusaur's back is a strong indicator of its health, becoming more vibrant the healthier Venusaur is. It emits a soothing scent that draws in other Pokémon and calms them. Rain enhances this scent allowing Venusaur to draw in Pokémon from very far away. Venusaur are extremely rare in the wild, but a few can be found in grasslands and valleys where they have been known to encourage many Bulbasaur and Ivysaur to evolve in special rituals.
Venusaur is also capable of Gigantamaxing. Gigantamax Venusaur is massive and it's flower covers most of its enormous body. Little else is known about Gigantamax Venusaur except that it will be introduced with either the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020, or the Crown Tundra DLC due out in Fall of 2020.
Core Games
Venusaur in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its plant blooms when it is absorbing solar energy. It stays on the move to seek sunlight.
- Shield Pokédex: A bewitching aroma wafts from its flower. The fragrance becalms those engaged in a battle.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 82 Attack
- 83 Defense
- 100 Sp. Attack
- 100 Sp. Defense
- 80 Speed
- 525 Total
Mega Venusaur
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: In order to support its flower, which has grown larger due to Mega Evolution, its back and legs have become stronger.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 100 Attack
- 123 Defense
- 122 Sp. Attack
- 120 Sp. Defense
- 80 Speed
- 625 Total
Moves by Level
- Petal Blizzard (lv 1)
- Petal Dance (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Vine Whip (lv 1)
- Growth (lv 1)
- Petal Blizzard (Evo)
- Leech Seed (lv 9)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Poison Powder (lv 15)
- Sleep Powder (lv 15)
- Seed Bomb (lv 20)
- Take Down (lv 25)
- Sweet Scent (lv 30)
- Synthesis (lv 37)
- Worry Seed (lv 44)
- Double-Edge (lv 51)
- Solar Beam (lv 58)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM74 Venoshock
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM88 Grassy Terrain
- TM94 False Swipe
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR20 Substitute
- TR22 Sludge Bomb
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR72 Power Whip
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Ingrain
- Nature Power
- Petal Dance
- Skull Bash
- Toxic
Moves by Tutoring
- Frenzy Plant
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
Venusaur
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Fire 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ¼×
- Electric ½×
- Fairy ½×
Damaged normally by
Mega Venusaur
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Psychic 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ¼×
- Electric ½×
- Fairy ½×
Gigantamax
- Coming soon!
Pokémon Go
Venusaur in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: There is a large flower on Venusaur's back. The flower is said to take on vivid colors if it gets plenty of nutrition and sunlight. The flower's aroma soothes the emotions of people.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 190 Stamina
- 198 Attack
- 189 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Petal Blizzard, Solar Beam, Frenzy Plant*, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming soon!
