Name: Venusaur (Japanese: フシギバナ Fushigibana)

Classification: Seed Pokémon

Type: Grass/Poison

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

6' 7" (Venusaur)

7' 10" (Mega Venusaur)

??? (Gigantimax Venusaur)

Weight:

220.5 lbs (Venusaur)

342.8 lbs (Mega Venusaur)

??? lbs (Gigantamax Venusaur)

Evolution:

Evolves from Ivysaur at level 32.

Evolves from Ivysaur with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Mega Evolves into Mega Venusaur with Venusaurite.

Alternate Formes:

Gender variant

Gigantamax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Evolve from Ivysaur

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Ivysaur

Raids

Description: Much larger than Bulbasaur or Ivysaur, Venusaur's dinosaur body is colored similarly, a blueish-green but without any spots. The plant on its back has sprouted and grown into a tree, topped with a large, pink flower. There are several white spots on the flower and, if the Venusaur is female, there is also a seed at the center of the flower. Surrounding the plan are several green fronds that cover the majority of its back. Capable of Mega evolution, Mega Venusaur sprouts two more pink flowers, one atop its head and the other on its lower back. Several more fronds surround the base of the plant and it has vines now supporting the weight of it's massive plant. Dark markings decorate its forehead, beneath the flower.

The plant on Venusaur's back is a strong indicator of its health, becoming more vibrant the healthier Venusaur is. It emits a soothing scent that draws in other Pokémon and calms them. Rain enhances this scent allowing Venusaur to draw in Pokémon from very far away. Venusaur are extremely rare in the wild, but a few can be found in grasslands and valleys where they have been known to encourage many Bulbasaur and Ivysaur to evolve in special rituals.

Venusaur is also capable of Gigantamaxing. Gigantamax Venusaur is massive and it's flower covers most of its enormous body. Little else is known about Gigantamax Venusaur except that it will be introduced with either the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020, or the Crown Tundra DLC due out in Fall of 2020.