Name: Charmander (Japanese: ヒトカゲ Hitokage)

Classification: Lizard Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2'

Weight: 18.7 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Charmeleon at level 16.

Evolves into Charmeleon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Gift from Leon after becoming Champion

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Starter

Raids

Eggs

Spawns

Nests

Description: An orange reptile that walks on its hind legs, Charmander is one of the Gen I Starter Pokémon. It has a cream colored belly, big blue eyes, and a small fire burning at the tip of its tail. It is also the first stage of the most popular Pokémon, Charizard. Charmander's flame is an indication of its health and mood, flickering with excitement, or dimming when ill. It is even said that should a Charmander's flame ever go out, the Pokémon will die.

Wild Charmander tend to be found in hot, mountainous areas, but they are far more often seen in the company of Trainers. Along with Bulbasaur and Squirtle, Charmander is one of three Pokémon that Professor Oak offers to new Trainers in the Kanto Region (unless you count Ash's Pikachu) and, in Pokémon Go, it is also one of your first choices. Upon becoming the Champion in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Leon will gift you with a Charmander as well.