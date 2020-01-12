Name: Charmander (Japanese: ヒトカゲ Hitokage)
Classification: Lizard Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2'
Weight: 18.7 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Charmeleon at level 16.
- Evolves into Charmeleon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
How to catch in Go:
- Starter
- Raids
- Eggs
- Spawns
- Nests
Description: An orange reptile that walks on its hind legs, Charmander is one of the Gen I Starter Pokémon. It has a cream colored belly, big blue eyes, and a small fire burning at the tip of its tail. It is also the first stage of the most popular Pokémon, Charizard. Charmander's flame is an indication of its health and mood, flickering with excitement, or dimming when ill. It is even said that should a Charmander's flame ever go out, the Pokémon will die.
Wild Charmander tend to be found in hot, mountainous areas, but they are far more often seen in the company of Trainers. Along with Bulbasaur and Squirtle, Charmander is one of three Pokémon that Professor Oak offers to new Trainers in the Kanto Region (unless you count Ash's Pikachu) and, in Pokémon Go, it is also one of your first choices. Upon becoming the Champion in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Leon will gift you with a Charmander as well.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It has a preference for hot things. When it rains, steam is said to spout from the tip of its tail.
- Shield Pokédex: From the time it is born, a flame burns at the tip of its tail. Its life would end if the flame were to go out.
Base Stats
- 39 HP
- 52 Attack
- 43 Defense
- 60 Sp. Attack
- 50 Sp. Defense
- 65 Speed
- 309 Total
Moves by Level
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 4)
- Smokescreen (lv 8)
- Dragon Breath (lv 12)
- Fire Fang (lv 17)
- Slash (lv 20)
- Flamethrower (lv 24)
- Scary Face (lv 28)
- Fire Spin (lv 32)
- Inferno (lv 36)
- Flare Blitz (lv 40)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM37 Beat Up
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR43 Overheat
- TR47 Dragon Claw
- TR51 Dragon Dance
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Ancient Power
- Belly Drum
- Bite
- Counter
- Dragon Rush
- Dragon Tail
- Metal Claw
- Wing Attack
Moves by Tutoring
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: The flame that burns at the tip of its tail is an indication of its emotions. The flame wavers when Charmander is enjoying itself. If the Pokémon becomes enraged, the flame burns fiercely.
Egg Distance: 2 KM
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 118 Stamina
- 116 Attack
- 93 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Scratch
- Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Flame Burst, Flamethrower, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
