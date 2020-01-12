Name: Charmeleon (Japanese: リザード Lizardo)

Classification: Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3 7"

Weight: 41.9 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Charmander at level 16.

Evolves into Charizard at level 36.

Evolves from Charmander with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Charizard with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: No

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Charmander

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Charmander

Raids

Description: Larger and darker than Charmander, Charmeleon has red scales and narrowed blue eyes. Its snout is long and hooked at the tip, and a horn protrudes from the back of its head. The flame burning at the tip of its long tail is much hotter than Charmander's and can be used to heat the surrounding area to unbearable temperatures.

Charmeleon are particularly aggressive, always seeking out new opponents. When excited for a battle, its flame changes to a bright bluish white. Charmeleon are rarely found in the wild, but can be found in mountainous areas. Whether by leveling up or by using Candies, Charmeleon evolve into the most popular Pokémon, Charizard.