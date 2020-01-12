Name: Charmeleon (Japanese: リザード Lizardo)
Classification: Flame Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3 7"
Weight: 41.9 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Charmander at level 16.
- Evolves into Charizard at level 36.
- Evolves from Charmander with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Charizard with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes: No
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Charmander
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Charmander
- Raids
Description: Larger and darker than Charmander, Charmeleon has red scales and narrowed blue eyes. Its snout is long and hooked at the tip, and a horn protrudes from the back of its head. The flame burning at the tip of its long tail is much hotter than Charmander's and can be used to heat the surrounding area to unbearable temperatures.
Charmeleon are particularly aggressive, always seeking out new opponents. When excited for a battle, its flame changes to a bright bluish white. Charmeleon are rarely found in the wild, but can be found in mountainous areas. Whether by leveling up or by using Candies, Charmeleon evolve into the most popular Pokémon, Charizard.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It has a barbaric nature. In battle, it whips its fiery tail around and slashes away with sharp claws.
- Shield Pokédex: If it becomes agitated during battle, it spouts intense flames, incinerating its surroundings.
Base Stats
- 58 HP
- 64 Attack
- 58 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 65 Sp. Defense
- 80 Speed
- 405 Total
Moves by Level
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 1)
- Smokescreen (lv 1)
- Dragon Breath (lv 12)
- Fire Fang (lv 19)
- Slash (lv 24)
- Flamethrower (lv 30)
- Scary Face (lv 37)
- Fire Spin (lv 42)
- Inferno (lv 48)
- Flare Blitz (lv 54)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM37 Beat Up
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR43 Overheat
- TR47 Dragon Claw
- TR51 Dragon Dance
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Ancient Power
- Belly Drum
- Bite
- Counter
- Dragon Rush
- Dragon Tail
- Metal Claw
- Wing Attack
Moves by Tutoring
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Charmeleon mercilessly destroys its foes using its sharp claws. If it encounters a strong foe, it turns aggressive. In this excited state, the flame at the tip of its tail flares with a bluish white color.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 151 Stamina
- 158 Attack
- 126 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Fire Fang, Scratch*
- Charged Attacks: Fire Punch, Flame Burst, Flamethrower, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Forthcoming
