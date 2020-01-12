Name: Charizard (Japanese: リザードン Lizardon)

Classification: Flame Pokémon

Type:

Fire/Flying (Charizard & Mega Charizard Y)

Fire/Dragon (Mega Charizard X)

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

5' 7" (Charizard, Mega Charizard X & Mega Charizard Y)

91' 10"+ (Gigantimax Charizard)

Weight:

199.5 lbs (Charizard)

243.6 lbs (Mega Charizard X)

221.6 lbs (Mega Charizard Y)

??? lbs (Gigantimax Charizard)

Evolution:

Evolves from Charmeleon at level 36.

Mega Evolves with Charizardite X or Charizardite Y

Alternate Formes:

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Gigantimax Charizard

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Charmeleon

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Charmeleon

Raids

Description: A massive, dragon-like Pokémon, don't let Charizard's appearance fool you. It's a Fire and Flying type - not a Dragon type. Charizard is the final evolution of the Gen I starter Charmander. Its body is covered with orange scales except for it's cream colored belly and the blue inside its wings. The flame on its tail is now practically as big as the Charmander it evolved from. Two horns protrude from the back of its head and it is extremely aggressive. Its breath is so hot it can melt boulders, and they've been known to accidentally set forest fires.

Charizard has two different Mega Evolution forms: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Mega Charizard Y is longer and fitter, sprouting a third horn, spikes, and small wings on its forearms. Mega Charizard Y trades its Flying type for the Dragon type so many felt Charizard deserved. It's scales turn pitch black and bright blue. Its flames are also blue and it has spikes as well. Charizard has one other form: Gigantimax Charizard. While Gigantimaxed, Charizard towers over everyone and everything, standing over 90 foot tall! It wears a cape made of flames and more flames sit atop its horns. Diamond shaped markings decorate it's belly and legs.