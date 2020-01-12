Name: Charizard (Japanese: リザードン Lizardon)
Classification: Flame Pokémon
Type:
- Fire/Flying (Charizard & Mega Charizard Y)
- Fire/Dragon (Mega Charizard X)
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 5' 7" (Charizard, Mega Charizard X & Mega Charizard Y)
- 91' 10"+ (Gigantimax Charizard)
Weight:
- 199.5 lbs (Charizard)
- 243.6 lbs (Mega Charizard X)
- 221.6 lbs (Mega Charizard Y)
- ??? lbs (Gigantimax Charizard)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Charmeleon at level 36.
- Mega Evolves with Charizardite X or Charizardite Y
Alternate Formes:
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Gigantimax Charizard
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Charmeleon
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Charmeleon
- Raids
Description: A massive, dragon-like Pokémon, don't let Charizard's appearance fool you. It's a Fire and Flying type - not a Dragon type. Charizard is the final evolution of the Gen I starter Charmander. Its body is covered with orange scales except for it's cream colored belly and the blue inside its wings. The flame on its tail is now practically as big as the Charmander it evolved from. Two horns protrude from the back of its head and it is extremely aggressive. Its breath is so hot it can melt boulders, and they've been known to accidentally set forest fires.
Charizard has two different Mega Evolution forms: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Mega Charizard Y is longer and fitter, sprouting a third horn, spikes, and small wings on its forearms. Mega Charizard Y trades its Flying type for the Dragon type so many felt Charizard deserved. It's scales turn pitch black and bright blue. Its flames are also blue and it has spikes as well. Charizard has one other form: Gigantimax Charizard. While Gigantimaxed, Charizard towers over everyone and everything, standing over 90 foot tall! It wears a cape made of flames and more flames sit atop its horns. Diamond shaped markings decorate it's belly and legs.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It spits fire that is hot enough to melt boulders. It may cause forest fires by blowing flames.
- Shield Pokédex: Its wings can carry this Pokémon close to an altitude of 4,600 feet. It blows out fire at very high temperatures.
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: (Mega Charizard X) The overwhelming power that fills its entire body causes it to turn black and create intense blue flames.
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: (Mega Charizard Y) Its bond with its Trainer is the source of its power. It boasts speed and maneuverability greater than that of a jet fighter.
Base Stats
Charizard
- 78 HP
- 84 Attack
- 78 Defense
- 109 Sp. Attack
- 85 Sp. Defense
- 100 Speed
- 534 Total
Base Stats
Mega Charizard X
- 78 HP
- 130 Attack
- 111 Defense
- 130 Sp. Attack
- 85 Sp. Defense
- 100 Speed
- 634 Total
Base Stats
Mega Charizard Y
- 78 HP
- 104 Attack
- 78 Defense
- 159 Sp. Attack
- 115 Sp. Defense
- 100 Speed
- 634 Total
Moves by Level
- Air Slash (lv 1)
- Dragon Claw (lv 1)
- Heat Wave (lv 1)
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 1)
- Smokescreen (lv 1)
- Air Slash (Evo)
- Dragon Breath (lv 12)
- Fire Fang (lv 19)
- Slash (lv 24)
- Flamethrower (lv 30)
- Scary Face (lv 39)
- Fire Spin (lv 46)
- Inferno (lv 54)
- Flare Blitz (lv 62)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM06 Fly
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM30 Steel Wing
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM37 Beat Up
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM92 Mystical Fire
- TM94 False Swipe
- TM95 Air Slash
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM99 Breaking Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR41 Blaze Kick
- TR43 Overheat
- TR47 Dragon Claw
- TR51 Dragon Dance
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR85 Work Up
- TR88 Heat Crash
- TR89 Hurricane
Moves by Breeding
- Ancient Power
- Belly Drum
- Bite
- Counter
- Dragon Rush
- Dragon Tail
- Metal Claw
- Wing Attack
Moves by Tutoring
- Blast Burn
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
Charizard & Mega Charizard Y
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Rock 4×
- Water 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- Ground
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Bug ¼×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ¼×
- Fairy ½×
Damaged normally by
Mega Charizard X
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Water 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Dragon 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ¼×
- Grass ¼×
- Electric ½×
Gigantimax
- Sword Pokédex: This colossal, flame-winged figure of a Charizard was brought about by Gigantamax energy.
- Shield Pokédex: The flame inside its body burns hotter than 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit. When Charizard roars, that temperature climbs even higher.
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Charizard flies around the sky in search of powerful opponents. It breathes fire of such great heat that it melts anything. However, it never turns its fiery breath on any opponent weaker than itself.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 186 Stamina
- 223 Attack
- 173 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Fire Spin, Air Slash, Ember*, Wing Attack*
- Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Dragon Claw, Overheat, Flamethrower*, Blast Burn*, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Forthcoming
