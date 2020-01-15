Name: Squirtle (Japanese: ゼニガメ Zenigame)

Classification: Tiny Turtle Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 1' 8"

Weight: 19.8 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Wartortle at level 16.

Evolves into Wartortle with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, two variants (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Starter

Spawns

Nests

Eggs

Raids

Description: A small, blue turtle Pokémon, Squirtle is the Water type starter Pokémon from the Kanto Region. Squirtle has large, brown eyes and a shell that is brown on the back and yellow on the belly. It generally walks on their hind legs, but can take to all fours to run. It also has a long, curled tail which it uses for attacking. Its shell, which Squirtle can completely withdraw into, serves both as defense in battles, as well as a place to sleep. Squirtle can swim at very high speeds, and shoot both water and foam from their mouth with incredible accuracy.

Although rare in the wild, Squirtle can occassionaly be found around small ponds, lakes, and secluded islands. More often than not, however, they are found in the company of their Trainers in populated areas. Some Squirtle have fully adapted to human populations, serving as fire fighters.