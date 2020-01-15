Name: Squirtle (Japanese: ゼニガメ Zenigame)
Classification: Tiny Turtle Pokémon
Type: Water
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 1' 8"
Weight: 19.8 lbs
Evolution:
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, two variants (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Starter
- Spawns
- Nests
- Eggs
- Raids
Description: A small, blue turtle Pokémon, Squirtle is the Water type starter Pokémon from the Kanto Region. Squirtle has large, brown eyes and a shell that is brown on the back and yellow on the belly. It generally walks on their hind legs, but can take to all fours to run. It also has a long, curled tail which it uses for attacking. Its shell, which Squirtle can completely withdraw into, serves both as defense in battles, as well as a place to sleep. Squirtle can swim at very high speeds, and shoot both water and foam from their mouth with incredible accuracy.
Although rare in the wild, Squirtle can occassionaly be found around small ponds, lakes, and secluded islands. More often than not, however, they are found in the company of their Trainers in populated areas. Some Squirtle have fully adapted to human populations, serving as fire fighters.
Core Games
Squirtle in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When it retracts its long neck into its shell, it squirts out water with vigorous force.
- Shield Pokédex: When it feels threatened, it draws its limbs inside its shell and sprays water from its mouth.
Base Stats
- 44 HP
- 48 Attack
- 65 Defense
- 50 Sp. Attack
- 64 Sp. Defense
- 43 Speed
- 314 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Water Gun (lv 3)
- Withdraw (lv 6)
- Rapid Spin (lv 9)
- Bite (lv 12)
- Water Pulse (lv 15)
- Protect (lv 18)
- Rain Dance (lv 21)
- Aqua Tail (lv 24)
- Shell Smash (lv 27)
- Iron Defense (lv 30)
- Hydro Pump (lv 33)
- Skull Bash (lv 36)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM55 Brine
- TM59 Fling
- TM76 Round
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR16 Waterfall
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR52 Gyro Ball
- TR56 Aura Sphere
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR84 Scald
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Aqua Ring
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Haze
- Life Dew
- Mirror Coat
- Mist
- Water Spout
- Yawn
Moves by Tutoring
- Water Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Ice ½×
Pokémon Go
Squirtle in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Squirtle's shell is not merely used for protection. The shell's rounded shape and the grooves on its surface help minimize resistance in water, enabling this Pokémon to swim at high speeds.
Egg Distance: 2 KM
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 127 Stamina
- 94 Attack
- 121 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Bubble, Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Aqua Tail, Water Pulse, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
