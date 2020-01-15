Name: Wartortle (Japanese: カメール Kameil)
Classification: Turtle Pokémon
Type: Water
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 49.6 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Squirtle at level 16.
- Evolves into Blastoise at level 36.
- Evolves from Squirtle with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Blastoise with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Evolve Squirtle
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve Squirtle
- Spawns
- Nests
- Eggs
- Raids
Description: A pale blue, bipedal turtle, Wartortle is the first evolution of the Kanto Water Starter, Squirtle. Wartortle have very light blue, feather-shaped ears, and a thick, wavy tail in the same color. Their shells are lighter than both Squirtle and Blastoise and are often scarred and covered in algae as Wartortle age.
Wartortle cannot pull its tail entirely inside its shell and cannot move about on land as easily as Squirtles. However, in the water, its ears and tail help it maintain balance and course while swimming at high speeds. It is also capable of storing air internally to allow for extended diving. Wartortle tails are considered a symbol of longevity and so this Pokémon is very popular among the elderly. While there are occasionaly colonies of Wartortle on islands without people, they are rare in the wild. Most can be found in the company of Trainers.
Core Games
Wartortle in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It is recognized as a symbol of longevity. If its shell has algae on it, that Wartortle is very old.
- Shield Pokédex: It cleverly controls its furry ears and tail to maintain its balance while swimming.
Base Stats
- 59 HP
- 63 Attack
- 80 Defense
- 65 Sp. Attack
- 80 Sp. Defense
- 58 Speed
- 405 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Water Gun (lv 1)
- Withdraw (lv 1)
- Rapid Spin (lv 9)
- Bite (lv 12)
- Water Pulse (lv 15)
- Protect (lv 20)
- Rain Dance (lv 25)
- Aqua Tail (lv 30)
- Shell Smash (lv 35)
- Iron Defense (lv 40)
- Hydro Pump (lv 45)
- Skull Bash (lv 50)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM55 Brine
- TM59 Fling
- TM76 Round
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR16 Waterfall
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR52 Gyro Ball
- TR56 Aura Sphere
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR84 Scald
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Aqua Ring
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Haze
- Life Dew
- Mirror Coat
- Mist
- Water Spout
- Yawn
Moves by Tutoring
- Water Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Ice ½×
Pokémon Go
Wartortle in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Its tail is large and covered with a rich, thick fur. The tail becomes increasingly deeper in color as Wartortle ages. The scratches on its shell are evidence of this Pokémon's toughness as a battler.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 153 Stamina
- 126 Attack
- 155 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Bite
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
