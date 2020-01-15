Name: Wartortle (Japanese: カメール Kameil)

Classification: Turtle Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 49.6 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Squirtle at level 16.

Evolves into Blastoise at level 36.

Evolves from Squirtle with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Blastoise with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Evolve Squirtle

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Evolve Squirtle

Spawns

Nests

Eggs

Raids

Description: A pale blue, bipedal turtle, Wartortle is the first evolution of the Kanto Water Starter, Squirtle. Wartortle have very light blue, feather-shaped ears, and a thick, wavy tail in the same color. Their shells are lighter than both Squirtle and Blastoise and are often scarred and covered in algae as Wartortle age.

Wartortle cannot pull its tail entirely inside its shell and cannot move about on land as easily as Squirtles. However, in the water, its ears and tail help it maintain balance and course while swimming at high speeds. It is also capable of storing air internally to allow for extended diving. Wartortle tails are considered a symbol of longevity and so this Pokémon is very popular among the elderly. While there are occasionaly colonies of Wartortle on islands without people, they are rare in the wild. Most can be found in the company of Trainers.