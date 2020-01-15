Name: Blastoise (Japanese: カメックス Kamex)
Classification: Shellfish Pokémon
Type: Water
Generation: Gen Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 5' 3" (Blastoise and Mega Blastoise
- ??? (Gigantamax)
Weight:
- 185.5 lbs (Blastoise)
- 222.9 lbs (Mega Blastoise)
- ??? lbs (Gigantamax)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Wartortle at level 36.
- Evolves from Wartortle with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Mega Evolves into Mega Blastoise with Blastoisinite.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one vairant (Pokémon Go)
- Gigantamax
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Pokémon Home
- Evolve Wartortle
- Trade
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve Wartortle
- Spawns
- Nests
- Eggs
- Raids
Description: A tall, blue turtle with massive cannons coming from the top of its shell, Blastoise is the final evolution of the Kanto Water Starter, Squirtle. Its cannons can be withdrawn entirely into its shell, but the rest of its body cannot. Blastoise is capable of firing water from its cannons with enough force to pierce concrete or even steel. Rarely found in the wild, Blastoise prefer freshwater ponds and lakes, and tend to lead groups of Squirtle and Wartortle.
Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Blastoise has two smaller shells on its arms where smaller cannons are mounted. The cannons on its back, however, are replaced by a much larger, single cannon. This larger cannon is capable of firing over six miles. It also has ridges over top its dark red eyes.
Blastoise is also capable of Gigantamaxing. While little is known about Blastoise's Gigantamax form, it does seem to have many cannons all around its shell. This new Gigantamax form will be available with the Isle of Armor DLC coming in June of 2020.
Core Games
Blastoise in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It crushes its foe under its heavy body to cause fainting. In a pinch, it will withdraw inside its shell.
- Shield Pokédex: The rocket cannons on its shell fire jets of water capable of punching holes through thick steel.
Base Stats
- 79 HP
- 83 Attack
- 100 Defense
- 85 Sp. Attack
- 105 Sp. Defense
- 78 Speed
- 530 Total
Mega Blastoise
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: The cannon on its back is as powerful as a tank gun. Its tough legs and back enable it to withstand the recoil from firing the cannon.
Base Stats
- 79 HP
- 103 Attack
- 120 Defense
- 135 Sp. Attack
- 115 Sp. Defense
- 78 Speed
- 630 Total
Moves by Level
- Flash Cannon (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Water Gun (lv 1)
- Withdraw (lv 1)
- Rapid Spin (lv 9)
- Bite (lv 12)
- Water Pulse (lv 15)
- Protect (lv 20)
- Rain Dance (lv 25)
- Aqua Tail (lv 30)
- Shell Smash (lv 35)
- Iron Defense (lv 42)
- Hydro Pump (lv 49)
- Skull Bash (lv 56)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM55 Brine
- TM59 Fling
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR16 Waterfall
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR52 Gyro Ball
- TR56 Aura Sphere
- TR58 Dark Pulse
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR70 Flash Cannon
- TR84 Scald
- TR85 Work Up
- TR98 Liquidation
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Aqua Ring
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Haze
- Life Dew
- Mirror Coat
- Mist
- Water Spout
- Yawn
Moves by Tutoring
- Hydro Cannon
- Water Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Ice ½×
Gigantamax
- Coming Soon!
Pokémon Go
Blastoise in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Blastoise has water spouts that protrude from its shell. The water spouts are very accurate. They can shoot bullets of water with enough accuracy to strike empty cans from a distance of over 160 feet.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 188 Stamina
- 171 Attack
- 207 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Bite
- Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump, Skull Bash*, Hydro Cannon*, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Apple users are a cult' argument pops up again, but it's still tired
Writing Apple customers off as cultists actually makes it harder to confront real issues we have with Apple and its decisions.
Apple crushed true wireless headphone sales in 2019 with 54.4% market share
The latest data from Strategy Analytics shows that Apple dominates the true wireless headphone market, with Xiaomi and Samsung coming in a distant second and third place.
The case for a Low Power Mode on Mac notebooks
While Apple appears to be focussing on bringing more power to its notebooks, should it be going in the opposite direction?
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.