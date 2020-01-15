Name: Blastoise (Japanese: カメックス Kamex)

Classification: Shellfish Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

5' 3" (Blastoise and Mega Blastoise

??? (Gigantamax)

Weight:

185.5 lbs (Blastoise)

222.9 lbs (Mega Blastoise)

??? lbs (Gigantamax)

Evolution:

Evolves from Wartortle at level 36.

Evolves from Wartortle with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Mega Evolves into Mega Blastoise with Blastoisinite.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one vairant (Pokémon Go)

Gigantamax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Pokémon Home

Evolve Wartortle

Trade

How to catch in Go:

Evolve Wartortle

Spawns

Nests

Eggs

Raids

Description: A tall, blue turtle with massive cannons coming from the top of its shell, Blastoise is the final evolution of the Kanto Water Starter, Squirtle. Its cannons can be withdrawn entirely into its shell, but the rest of its body cannot. Blastoise is capable of firing water from its cannons with enough force to pierce concrete or even steel. Rarely found in the wild, Blastoise prefer freshwater ponds and lakes, and tend to lead groups of Squirtle and Wartortle.

Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Blastoise has two smaller shells on its arms where smaller cannons are mounted. The cannons on its back, however, are replaced by a much larger, single cannon. This larger cannon is capable of firing over six miles. It also has ridges over top its dark red eyes.

Blastoise is also capable of Gigantamaxing. While little is known about Blastoise's Gigantamax form, it does seem to have many cannons all around its shell. This new Gigantamax form will be available with the Isle of Armor DLC coming in June of 2020.