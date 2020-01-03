Pokemon 025 PikachuSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Pikachu (Japanese: ピカチュウ Pikachu)

Classification: Mouse Pokémon

Type: Electric

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male, 50% Female

Height: 1' 4"

Weight: 13.2 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Pichu with high Friendship.
  • Evolves into Raichu with Thunder Stone.
  • Evolves into Alolan Raichu with Thunder Stone in Alolan Region.
  • Evolves with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

  • Partner (Let's Go, Pikachu!)
  • Ash Hat, seven variants
  • Cosplay, six variants
  • Gigantimax
  • Costumed, eleven variants (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go:

Description: The most iconic Pokémon around, Pikachu has been the Mascot for the franchise since day one. Pikachu is a small, yellow mouse with a giant electric bolt shaped tail. It has bright red pouches on its cheeks where it stores electricity. Male and female Pikachu look a little different, most notably with female Pikachu's tails ending in a heart shape. Being the mascot of the series, Pikachu has had the most variations and special forms of any Pokémon. While many of these forms are cosmetic, some do have an impact on gameplay as well. Pikachu also has a Gigantimax form in which it becomes massive, very chubby and its tail grows incredibly long. A Gigantimax Pikachu is said to contain the same amount of electricity as a power plant!

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Pikachu that can generate powerful electricity have cheek sacs that are extra soft and super stretchy.
  • Shield Pokédex: When Pikachu meet, they'll touch their tails together and exchange electricity through them as a form of greeting.

Pokemon 025 PikachuSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 35 HP
  • 55 Attack
  • 40 Defense
  • 50 Sp. Attack
  • 50 Sp. Defense
  • 90 Speed
  • 320 Total

Moves by Level

  • Play Nice (lv 1)
  • Sweet Kiss (lv 1)
  • Nuzzle (lv 1)
  • Nasty Plot (lv 1)
  • Charm (lv 1)
  • Thunder Shock (lv 1)
  • Tail Whip (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Quick Attack (lv 1)
  • Thunder Wave (lv 4)
  • Double Team (lv 8)
  • Electro Ball (lv 12)
  • Feint (lv 16)
  • Spark (lv 20)
  • Agility (lv 24)
  • Slam (lv 28)
  • Discharge (lv 32)
  • Thunderbolt (lv 36)
  • Light Screen (lv 40)
  • Thunder (lv 44)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM00 Mega Punch
  • TM01 Mega Kick
  • TM02 Pay Day
  • TM05 Thunder Punch
  • TM14 Thunder Wave
  • TM15 Dig Ground
  • TM17 Light Screen
  • TM18 Reflect
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM23 Thief
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM29 Charm
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM41 Helping Hand
  • TM43 Brick Break
  • TM59 Fling
  • TM76 Round
  • TM80 Volt Switch
  • TM82 Electroweb
  • TM87 Draining Kiss
  • TM90 Electric Terrain
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR04 Surf
  • TR08 Thunderbolt
  • TR09 Thunder
  • TR12 Agility
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR21 Reversal
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR30 Encore
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR35 Uproar
  • TR68 Nasty Plot
  • TR77 Grass Knot
  • TR80 Electro Ball
  • TR86 Wild Charge
  • TR90 Play Rough

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Fighting 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Fire 1×
  • Water 1×
  • Grass 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Ice 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Ground 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Flying ½×
  • Steel ½×
  • Electric ½×

Pokemon 025 Pikachu GigantimaxSource: The Pokémon Company

Gigantimax

  • Sword: Its Gigantamax power expanded, forming its supersized body and towering tail.
  • Shield: When it smashes its opponents with its bolt-shaped tail, it delivers a surge of electricity equivalent to a lightning strike.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Whenever Pikachu comes across something new, it blasts it with a jolt of electricity. If you come across a blackened berry, it's evidence that this Pokémon mistook the intensity of its charge.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 1 KM

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu MaleSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 111 Stamina
  • 112 Attack
  • 96 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Quick Attack, Present*
  • Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunderbolt, Wild Charge*, Thunder*, Surf*

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu male shiny Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu female shiny

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Party female Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Santa Male

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Summer Female Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Sunhat Male

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Ash Female Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Detective Male

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Flower Female Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Frag Male

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Snow Female Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Witch Male

Pokemon Go 025 Pikachu Mimikyu FemaleSource: Niantic

More information