Name: Pikachu (Japanese: ピカチュウ Pikachu)

Classification: Mouse Pokémon

Type: Electric

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male, 50% Female

Height: 1' 4"

Weight: 13.2 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Pichu with high Friendship.

Evolves into Raichu with Thunder Stone.

Evolves into Alolan Raichu with Thunder Stone in Alolan Region.

Evolves with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Partner (Let's Go, Pikachu!)

Ash Hat, seven variants

Cosplay, six variants

Gigantimax

Costumed, eleven variants (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Route 4

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

Giant's Cap

Giant's Mirror

Hammerlocke Hills

Lake of Outrage

Motostoke Riverbank (Max Raid Battle)

Mystery Gift rewarded for playing Let's Go, Pikachu

How to catch in Go:

Starter

Wild Spawns

Description: The most iconic Pokémon around, Pikachu has been the Mascot for the franchise since day one. Pikachu is a small, yellow mouse with a giant electric bolt shaped tail. It has bright red pouches on its cheeks where it stores electricity. Male and female Pikachu look a little different, most notably with female Pikachu's tails ending in a heart shape. Being the mascot of the series, Pikachu has had the most variations and special forms of any Pokémon. While many of these forms are cosmetic, some do have an impact on gameplay as well. Pikachu also has a Gigantimax form in which it becomes massive, very chubby and its tail grows incredibly long. A Gigantimax Pikachu is said to contain the same amount of electricity as a power plant!