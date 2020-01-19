Name: Raichu (Japanese: ライチュウ Raichu)

Classification: Mouse Pokémon

Type:

Electric (Raichu)

Electric/Psychic (Alolan Raichu)

Generation:

Gen I Kanto Region (Raichu)

Gen VI Alola Region (Alolan Raichu)

Gender Ratio:

Height:

2' 7" (Raichu)

2' 4" (Alolan Raichu)

Weight:

66.1 lbs (Raichu)

46.3 lbs (Alolan Raichu)

Evolution:

Evolves from Pikachu with a Thunder Stone.

Evolves from Pikachu into Alolan Raichu with a Thunder Stone in Alola.

Evolves from Pikachu with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Alolan Raichu

Costumed, ten variants (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Giant's Cap

Motostoke Riverbank

Max Raid Battle

Pokémon Home (Alolan Form)

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Pikachu

Raids (Alolan only)

Description: A large, orange rodent, Raichu is the final evolution of Pikachu and Pichu. They have large, dark brown ears, as well as dark brown paws. Their tails are also dark brown for most of the length, ending in a yellow lightning bolt. They also have dark brown stripes on their back. Female Raichus tails have a slightly different shape, with the lightning bolt being blunt at the tip. Raichu also have yellow, electricity pouches on their cheeks. their bellies are cream colored, as are the soles of their feet.

Capable of storing over 100,000 volts of electricity, Raichu use the lightning bolt at the end of its tail to collect electricity from the atmosphere and for grounding. Their ears will stand up straight when they are fully charged, and they become more aggressive. Often, they will discharge their electricity into the ground to prevent this, leaving large scorched patches, especially around their nests. Because they can only evolve by proximity to Thunder Stones, Raichu are rare in the wild.

Raichu also have a regional variant in Alola where their sharp features are rounded and their fur is paler in color. This version of Raichu gains a secondary Psychic type. Their Psychic energy centers in their tail, which they use like a surfboard to hover in the air. Their cheek pouches still store electricity, but they also release a sweet aroma when rubbed. The people of Alolan believe that this Raichu's diet of sweet, fluffy pancakes led to the regional variant that they call "hodad".