Name: Raichu (Japanese: ライチュウ Raichu)
Classification: Mouse Pokémon
Type:
- Electric (Raichu)
- Electric/Psychic (Alolan Raichu)
Generation:
- Gen I Kanto Region (Raichu)
- Gen VI Alola Region (Alolan Raichu)
Gender Ratio:
Height:
- 2' 7" (Raichu)
- 2' 4" (Alolan Raichu)
Weight:
- 66.1 lbs (Raichu)
- 46.3 lbs (Alolan Raichu)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Pikachu with a Thunder Stone.
- Evolves from Pikachu into Alolan Raichu with a Thunder Stone in Alola.
- Evolves from Pikachu with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Alolan Raichu
- Costumed, ten variants (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Giant's Cap
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Max Raid Battle
- Pokémon Home (Alolan Form)
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Pikachu
- Raids (Alolan only)
Description: A large, orange rodent, Raichu is the final evolution of Pikachu and Pichu. They have large, dark brown ears, as well as dark brown paws. Their tails are also dark brown for most of the length, ending in a yellow lightning bolt. They also have dark brown stripes on their back. Female Raichus tails have a slightly different shape, with the lightning bolt being blunt at the tip. Raichu also have yellow, electricity pouches on their cheeks. their bellies are cream colored, as are the soles of their feet.
Capable of storing over 100,000 volts of electricity, Raichu use the lightning bolt at the end of its tail to collect electricity from the atmosphere and for grounding. Their ears will stand up straight when they are fully charged, and they become more aggressive. Often, they will discharge their electricity into the ground to prevent this, leaving large scorched patches, especially around their nests. Because they can only evolve by proximity to Thunder Stones, Raichu are rare in the wild.
Raichu also have a regional variant in Alola where their sharp features are rounded and their fur is paler in color. This version of Raichu gains a secondary Psychic type. Their Psychic energy centers in their tail, which they use like a surfboard to hover in the air. Their cheek pouches still store electricity, but they also release a sweet aroma when rubbed. The people of Alolan believe that this Raichu's diet of sweet, fluffy pancakes led to the regional variant that they call "hodad".
Core Games
Raichu in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its long tail serves as a ground to protect itself from its own high-voltage power.
- Shield Pokédex: If its electric pouches run empty, it raises its tail to gather electricity from the atmosphere.
Base Stats
- 60 HP
- 90 Attack
- 55 Defense
- 90 Sp. Attack
- 80 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 485 Total
Moves by Level
- Thunder Punch (Evo)
- Play Nice (lv 1)
- Sweet Kiss (lv 1)
- Nuzzle (lv 1)
- Nasty Plot (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 1)
- Double Team (lv 1)
- Electro Ball (lv 1)
- Feint (lv 1)
- Spark (lv 1)
- Agility (lv 1)
- Slam (lv 1)
- Discharge (lv 1)
- Thunderbolt (lv 1)
- Light Screen (lv 1)
- Thunder (lv 1)
- Thunder Shock (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM59 Fling
- TM62 Speed Swap
- TM76 Round
- TM80 Volt Switch
- TM82 Electroweb
- TM87 Draining Kiss
- TM90 Electric Terrain
- TM93 Eerie Impulse
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR04 Surf
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR12 Agility
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR35 Uproar
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR68 Nasty Plot
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR90 Play Rough
Moves by Breeding
- Charge
- Disarming Voice
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Present
- Tickle
- Volt Tackle
- Wish
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Flying ½×
- Steel ½×
- Electric ½×
Alolan Raichu
- Sword Pokédex: It's believed that the weather, climate, and food of the Alola region all play a part in causing Pikachu to evolve into this form of Raichu.
- Shield Pokédex: This Pokémon rides on its tail while it uses its psychic powers to levitate. It attacks with star-shaped thunderbolts.
Base Stats
- 60 HP
- 85 Attack
- 50 Defense
- 95 Sp. Attack
- 85 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 485 Total
Moves by Level
- Psychic (Evo)
- Play Nice (lv 1)
- Sweet Kiss (lv 1)
- Nuzzle (lv 1)
- Nasty Plot (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 1)
- Double Team (lv 1)
- Electro Ball (lv 1)
- Feint (lv 1)
- Spark (lv 1)
- Agility (lv 1)
- Slam (lv 1)
- Discharge (lv 1)
- Thunderbolt (lv 1)
- Light Screen (lv 1)
- Thunder (lv 1)
- Thunder Shock (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM59 Fling
- TM62 Speed Swap
- TM72 Magic Room
- TM76 Round
- TM80 Volt Switch
- TM82 Electroweb
- TM87 Draining Kiss
- TM90 Electric Terrain
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR04 Surf
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR11 Psychic
- TR12 Agility
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR34 Future Sight
- TR35 Uproar
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR68 Nasty Plot
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR90 Play Rough
Moves by Breeding
- Charge
- Disarming Voice
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Present
- Tickle
- Volt Tackle
- Wish
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Flying ½×
- Steel ½×
- Electric ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Raichu in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: If its electrical sacs become excessively charged, Raichu plants its tail in the ground and discharges. Scorched patches of ground will be found near this Pokémon's nest.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 1 KM
Base Stats
- 155 Stamina
- 193 Attack
- 151 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Volt Switch, Spark, Charm, Thunder Shock*
- Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Thunder Punch, Wild Charge, Skull Bash, Thunder*
Alolan Raichu
Pokédex: When you rub its cheeks, a sweet fragrance comes wafting out. However, you'll also get a light shock!
Base Stats
- 201 Stamina
- 154 Attack
- 155 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Volt Switch, Spark, Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Psychic, Thunder Punch, Wild Charge, Grass Knot
Shiny: Yes
Variants
More information
