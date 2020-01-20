Name: Machop (Japanese: ワンリキー Wanriky)

Classification: Superpower Pokémon

Type: Fighting

Generation: Gen Region

Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female

Height: 2' 7"

Weight: 43 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Machoke at level 28.

Evolves into Machoke with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go,

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Axew's Eye

Giant's Seat

Hammerlocke Hills

South Lake Miloch

Stony Wilderness

Dusty Bowl

North Lake Miloch

Rolling Fields

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Spawns

Raids

Eggs

Description: A muscular, humanoid Pokémon, Machop is incredibly strong for its small size. It has greyish blue skin, bright red eyes, a stubby tail, and three bone ridges atop its head. Its muscles never cramp or fatigue, and allow it to lift many times its own body weight. Machop are entirely focused on building up their muscles, and train daily by lifting Graveler. They can be found in the mountains where they practice martial arts to improve their Fighting abilities. they have also been know to challenge Makuhita as they level up.