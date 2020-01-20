Name: Machop (Japanese: ワンリキー Wanriky)
Classification: Superpower Pokémon
Type: Fighting
Generation: Gen Region
Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female
Height: 2' 7"
Weight: 43 lbs
Evolution:
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Axew's Eye
- Giant's Seat
- Hammerlocke Hills
- South Lake Miloch
- Stony Wilderness
- Dusty Bowl
- North Lake Miloch
- Rolling Fields
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Spawns
- Raids
- Eggs
Description: A muscular, humanoid Pokémon, Machop is incredibly strong for its small size. It has greyish blue skin, bright red eyes, a stubby tail, and three bone ridges atop its head. Its muscles never cramp or fatigue, and allow it to lift many times its own body weight. Machop are entirely focused on building up their muscles, and train daily by lifting Graveler. They can be found in the mountains where they practice martial arts to improve their Fighting abilities. they have also been know to challenge Makuhita as they level up.
Core Games
Machop in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its whole body is composed of muscles. Even though it's the size of a human child, it can hurl 100 grown-ups.
- Shield Pokédex: Always brimming with power, it passes time by lifting boulders. Doing so makes it even stronger.
Base Stats
- 70 HP
- 80 Attack
- 50 Defense
- 35 Sp. Attack
- 35 Sp. Defense
- 35 Speed
- 305 Total
Moves by Level
- Low Kick (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Focus Energy (lv 4)
- Revenge (lv 8)
- Low Sweep (lv 12)
- Knock Off (lv 16)
- Scary Face (lv 20)
- Vital Throw (lv 24)
- Strength (lv 29)
- Dual Chop (lv 32)
- Bulk Up (lv 36)
- Seismic Toss (lv 40)
- Dynamic Punch (lv 44)
- Cross Chop (lv 48)
- Double-Edge (lv 52)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM57 Payback
- TM59 Fling
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR39 Superpower
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Bullet Punch
- Counter
- Quick Guard
- Submission
- Tickle
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Rock ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Machop in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Machop exercises by hefting around a Graveler as if it were a barbell. There are some Machop that travel the world in a quest to master all kinds of martial arts.
Egg Distance: 2 KM*
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 140 Stamina
- 137 Attack
- 88 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick*, Rock Smash, Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Low Sweep, Brick Break, Cross Chop
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
