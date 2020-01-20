Name: Machoke (Japanese: ゴーリキー Goriky)

Classification: Superpower Pokémon

Type: Fighting

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female

Height: 4' 11"

Weight: 155.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Machop at level 28.

Evolves from Machop with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Machamp when traded.

Evolves into Machamp with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Machamp for free when Traded in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Giant's Mirror

Dusty Bowl

North Lake Miloch

Rolling Fields

South Lake Miloch

Stony Wilderness

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Evolve Machop

Rare Spawn

Description: Much like Machop, Machoke is a grey skinned, humanoid Pokémon with a muscles as hard as steel. Its eyes are still bright red and it still has the bone ridges it had in its previous stage, but it also has dark red stripes going down its arms and black markings that look like wrestling briefs. Machoke also have a gold and black champion belt that regulates its incredible strength. When facing an exceptionally strong opponent, Machoke will remove the belt and completely let loose.

Machoke can lift extremely heavy objects with a single finger; however, they're very modest. They will help humans and Pokémon alike with manual labor. While often found among humans, Machoke can be found in the wild in mountanous regions.