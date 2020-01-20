Name: Machoke (Japanese: ゴーリキー Goriky)
Classification: Superpower Pokémon
Type: Fighting
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female
Height: 4' 11"
Weight: 155.4 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Machop at level 28.
- Evolves from Machop with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Machamp when traded.
- Evolves into Machamp with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Machamp for free when Traded in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Giant's Mirror
- Dusty Bowl
- North Lake Miloch
- Rolling Fields
- South Lake Miloch
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve Machop
- Rare Spawn
Description: Much like Machop, Machoke is a grey skinned, humanoid Pokémon with a muscles as hard as steel. Its eyes are still bright red and it still has the bone ridges it had in its previous stage, but it also has dark red stripes going down its arms and black markings that look like wrestling briefs. Machoke also have a gold and black champion belt that regulates its incredible strength. When facing an exceptionally strong opponent, Machoke will remove the belt and completely let loose.
Machoke can lift extremely heavy objects with a single finger; however, they're very modest. They will help humans and Pokémon alike with manual labor. While often found among humans, Machoke can be found in the wild in mountanous regions.
Core Games
Machoke in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its muscular body is so powerful, it must wear a power-save belt to be able to regulate its motions.
- Shield Pokédex: Its formidable body never gets tired. It helps people by doing work such as the moving of heavy goods.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 100 Attack
- 70 Defense
- 50 Sp. Attack
- 60 Sp. Defense
- 45 Speed
- 405 Total
Moves by Level
- Low Kick (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Focus Energy (lv 1)
- Revenge (lv 1)
- Low Sweep (lv 12)
- Knock Off (lv 16)
- Scary Face (lv 20)
- Vital Throw (lv 24)
- Strength (lv 31)
- Dual Chop (lv 36)
- Bulk Up (lv 42)
- Seismic Toss (lv 48)
- Dynamic Punch (lv 54)
- Cross Chop (lv 60)
- Double-Edge (lv 66)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM57 Payback
- TM59 Fling
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR39 Superpower
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Bullet Punch
- Counter
- Quick Guard
- Submission
- Tickle
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Rock ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Machoke in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Machoke undertakes bodybuilding every day even as it helps people with tough, physically demanding labor. On its days off, this Pokémon heads to the fields and mountains to exercise and train.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 160 Stamina
- 177 Attack
- 130 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick, Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Submission, Brick Break, Cross Chop*, Dynamic Punch
Shiny: Yes
More information
