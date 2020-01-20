Name: Machamp (Japanese: カイリキー Kairiky)
Classification: Superpower Pokémon
Type: Fighting
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female
Height:
- 5' 3" (Machamp)
- 82'+ (Gigantamax Machamp)
Weight:
- 286.6 lbs (Machamp)
- ??? lbs (Gigantamax Machamp)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Machoke when traded.
- Evolves from Machoke with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves from Machoke for free when Traded in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Gigantamax Machamp
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Strong Spawn in Wild Area
- Dusty Bowl
- North Lake Miloch
- Rolling Fields
- South Lake Miloch
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
- Gigantamax Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve Machoke
- Raid Battles
Description: Machamp is humanoid in shape, but it has an extra set of muscular arms coming out of its shoulder blades. His body is almost entirely bluish grey, save for pale yellow lips, three brown ridges atop its head, and black markings that resemble wrestler's briefs. It also wears a gold champion belt. Machamp's body is covered in some of the most powerful muscles known to the Pokémon world, giving it incredible strength. It can punch faster than it can think - up to five hundred punches a second - but it lacks the dexterity for delicate work. Because Machamp can only be evolved through trading, they are almost never found in the wild. There are a few that can be found high up in the mountains, but most are found in human cities where they often help with heavy lifting.
Capable of Gigantamaxing, Gigantamax Machamp grows to massive heights and unimaginable strength. Its skin darkens and its hands gain orange and yellow markings. The briefs it had as Machamp now extend all the way to its ankles and the center ridge atop its head is longer. Its belt has expanded again, encircling a trim waistline. Gigantamax Machamp's punches have been compared to bomb blasts, but there is also a legend in Galar about on who saved a ship from troubled waters.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It quickly swings its four arms to rock its opponents with ceaseless punches and chops from all angles.
- Shield Pokédex: With four arms that react more quickly than it can think, it can execute many punches at once.
Base Stats
- 90 HP
- 130 Attack
- 80 Defense
- 65 Sp. Attack
- 85 Sp. Defense
- 55 Speed
- 505 Total
Moves by Level
- Wide Guard (lv 1)
- Low Kick (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Focus Energy (lv 1)
- Revenge (lv 1)
- Low Sweep (lv 12)
- Knock Off (lv 16)
- Scary Face (lv 20)
- Vital Throw (lv 24)
- Strength (lv 31)
- Dual Chop (lv 36)
- Bulk Up (lv 42)
- Seismic Toss (lv 48)
- Dynamic Punch (lv 54)
- Cross Chop (lv 60)
- Double-Edge (lv 66)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM54 Rock Blast
- TM57 Payback
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM73 Cross Poison
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR39 Superpower
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR85 Work Up
- TR93 Darkest Lariat
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR95 Throat Chop
Moves by Breeding
- Bullet Punch
- Counter
- Quick Guard
- Submission
- Tickle
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Rock ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Gigantamax
- Sword Pokédex: The Gigantamax energy coursing through its arms makes its punches hit as hard as bomb blasts.
- Shield Pokédex: One of these Pokémon once used its immeasurable strength to lift a large ship that was in trouble. It then carried the ship to port.
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Machamp is known as the Pokémon that has mastered every kind of martial arts. If it grabs hold of the foe with its four arms, the battle is all but over. The hapless foe is thrown far over the horizon.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 207 Stamina
- 234 Attack
- 159 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Counter, Karate Chop*
- Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Dynamic Punch, Close Combat, Rock Slide, Stone Edge*, Submission*, Cross Chop*
Shiny: Yes
