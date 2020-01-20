Name: Machamp (Japanese: カイリキー Kairiky)

Classification: Superpower Pokémon

Type: Fighting

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 75% Male to 25% Female

Height:

5' 3" (Machamp)

82'+ (Gigantamax Machamp)

Weight:

286.6 lbs (Machamp)

??? lbs (Gigantamax Machamp)

Evolution:

Evolves from Machoke when traded.

Evolves from Machoke with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Machoke for free when Traded in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Gigantamax Machamp

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Strong Spawn in Wild Area

Dusty Bowl

North Lake Miloch

Rolling Fields

South Lake Miloch

Stony Wilderness

Max Raid Battles

Gigantamax Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Evolve Machoke

Raid Battles

Description: Machamp is humanoid in shape, but it has an extra set of muscular arms coming out of its shoulder blades. His body is almost entirely bluish grey, save for pale yellow lips, three brown ridges atop its head, and black markings that resemble wrestler's briefs. It also wears a gold champion belt. Machamp's body is covered in some of the most powerful muscles known to the Pokémon world, giving it incredible strength. It can punch faster than it can think - up to five hundred punches a second - but it lacks the dexterity for delicate work. Because Machamp can only be evolved through trading, they are almost never found in the wild. There are a few that can be found high up in the mountains, but most are found in human cities where they often help with heavy lifting.

Capable of Gigantamaxing, Gigantamax Machamp grows to massive heights and unimaginable strength. Its skin darkens and its hands gain orange and yellow markings. The briefs it had as Machamp now extend all the way to its ankles and the center ridge atop its head is longer. Its belt has expanded again, encircling a trim waistline. Gigantamax Machamp's punches have been compared to bomb blasts, but there is also a legend in Galar about on who saved a ship from troubled waters.